Gabriel Resources Ltd. Closing of US$6 million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Further to the news release of May 27, 2021, Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)("Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Further to the news release of May 27, 2021, Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)("Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Further to the news release of May 27, 2021, Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)("Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 30,444,800 common shares of the Company ("Common Share") at a price of $0.245 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$6.0 million (approximately $7.5 million), subject to stock exchange and other approvals as applicable. The Company is progressing with its arbitration case against Romania before the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID Arbitration") and intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to finance the costs of the ICSID Arbitration and for general working capital requirements.