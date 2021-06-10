Voting Results of Solitario Annual Meeting Held June 10, 2021
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at which holders of 28,025,417 shares of common stock or 47.96% of the total outstanding shares eligible to vote as of the record date were present in person or by proxy. The three matters identified below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders. Each proposal is more fully described in Solitario's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 28, 2021.
- Election of Directors. Six directors were elected to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected and qualified, with each director receiving the votes (and percentage of shares voting, excluding broker non-votes) below:
|Shares voted
|
Name
|
For (%)
Against
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
15,633,598 (93.82)
801,395
230,060
11,360,364
15,759,540 (94.57)
717,578
187,935
11,360,364
14,731,336 (88.40)
824,704
1,109,013
11,360,364
15,420,769 (92.54)
148,397
1,095,887
|
