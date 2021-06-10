 
New Gold Provides New Afton Exploration Update

June 10, 2021-- New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its New Afton Mine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005891/en/

Figure 1: Long section looking southeast showing AI targets and traces of 2021 drill holes completed. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Exploration activities at New Afton are focused on underground drilling targeting new porphyry copper-gold mineralization defined within the New Afton deposit footprint as identified through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) study in 2020. In addition, surface exploration drilling is underway targeting new porphyry copper-gold grade mineralization along the prospective Cherry Creek trend located three kilometres west of the New Afton mill.

Highlights

  • Underground exploration drilling on the AI West target, located approximately 500 meters west of the B3 block cave reserve, returned 25.2 g/t gold over 2 metres; 0.39 g/t gold and 0.19% copper over 16 metres; 0.34 g/t gold and 0.18% copper over 34 metres; 0.97 g/t gold and 1.27% copper over 8 metres; 0.36 g/t gold and 0.19% copper over 16 metres; 2.72 g/t gold and 0.25% copper over 4 metres and 3.35 g/t gold and 0.64% copper over 6 metres (see Table 2 for full drilling results).
  • Surface exploration drilling on the Cherry Creek trend returned 21 g/t gold over 1 metre (see Table 4 for full drilling results).

AI Targets

In March 2021, an underground drilling program commenced to test three targets generated within the New Afton deposit footprint based on an AI study completed in 2020. The underground AI targets were defined with the support of all available drill hole geochemical data within the New Afton deposit footprint (353 drill holes). Geochemical wireframes were created by an external consulting firm using their artificial intelligence proprietary software. Targeting involved the selection of AI derived wireframes that were consistent with the New Afton deposit mineralization vectors. Final drill targets were further refined where coincidental vectors from multiple wireframes overlap.

These targets are identified as AI West, AI Southeast and AI North, based upon their location relative to the main New Afton ore body (Figure 1).

AI West Target

Three drill holes totaling 1,157 metres have been completed in 2021. Following completion of the three drill holes, two holes drilled for geotechnical purposes in 2019 were logged and sampled to further assess the extension of the mineralization identified in the AI West target. Results interpretation defined two distinct zones of mineralization: a structurally related high-grade gold zone (Figure 2) and a porphyry style mineralization disseminated gold-copper zone within altered volcanics (Figure 3).

Two additional drill holes are planned to be completed this quarter to test the continuity of both the porphyry mineralization along the picrite contact and the high-grade gold bearing structure.

Drill result highlights at West AI target are as follows (see Table 1 at the end of this news release for drill hole collar coordinates and Table 2 for full drilling results):

  • Hole EA21-289 returned 6 metres at 1.06 g/t gold from 32 to 38 metres; 2 metres at 0.87 g/t gold and 1.25% copper from 242 to 244 metres; and 34 metres at 0.34 g/t gold and 0.18% copper from 328 to 362 metres.
  • Hole EA19-268 returned 8 metres at 0.97 g/t gold and 1.27% copper from 16 to 24 metres; 16 metres at 0.36 g/t gold and 0.19% copper from 420 to 436 metres; 4 metres at 2.72 g/t gold and 0.25% copper from 550 to 554 metres; 6 metres at 3.35 g/t gold and 0.64% copper from 612 to 618 metres; and 12 metres at 1.15 g/t gold from 638 to 650 metres.
  • Hole EA19-267 returned 2 metres at 25.2 g/t gold from 33 to 35 metres; 21 metres at 0.25 gold g/t and 0.24% copper from 98 to 119 metres; 16 metres at 0.39 g/t gold and 0.19% copper from 360 to 376 metres.

AI North Target

Four drill holes have been completed at the AI North target totaling 1,456 metres. Assay results are pending. Two drill holes intercepted 70 metres of pervasive phyllic alteration (Figure 4) located 350 metres outbound from the phyllic halo surrounding the New Afton mineralization. The intense alteration zone warrants follow-up exploration drilling once all data has been interpreted. C-Zone mine development is underway which will allow for the establishment of drill bays that will provide a more efficient angle and proximity to continue testing the AI North target (porphyry target).

AI Southeast Target

A drilling program is planned to begin July 2021 to test alteration and geochemical vectors for the potential extension of the known mineralization into the AI Southeast target.

Cherry Creek Trend

Phase 1 diamond drilling has been completed in the Cherry Creek trend area that included 20 drill holes totaling 10,519 meters (Table 3). Assay results from the final three drill holes have been received and support porphyry target vectors from historic interpretation and confirm historical high-grade gold intercepts within the area that were not National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) compliant. Drill hole CC21-018 intersected 21 g/t gold over 1 metre interval (from 683 to 684 metre down hole) hosted in silica-fuchsite-pyrite and minor chalcopyrite altered quartz-carbonate-muscovite schist within the Cherry Creek shear zone. This high-grade gold mineralization may represent a new deposit type.

Phase 2 follow-up diamond drilling is underway. Drill hole CC21-021, 700 metre east of drill hole CC21-018 (825 metre depth), targeting high-grade gold mineralization within the picrite bounded schist along the Cherry Creek shear zone has been completed and assay results are pending.

A second Phase 2 follow-up drill hole is currently being drilled approximately one kilometre northwest of Silica Hill, targeting porphyry mineralization at the picrite inflection and is expected to be completed in June 2021.

The planned Phase 2 drilling program will test several additional targets along the Cherry Creek trend including gold-copper porphyry, shear zone hosted high-grade gold, and near surface epithermal mineralization styles.

About New Gold Inc.

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine, and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater project located in Canada, a 6% equity stake in Artemis, and other Canadian-focused investments. The Company also owns the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to New Gold’s future financial or operating performance are “forward-looking”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “targeted”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “potential”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: the completion of two additional drill holes in the AI West target; the Company’s C-Zone development plans; the anticipated benefits resulting from the establishment of drill bays; the Company’s planned drilling program with respect to the AI Southeast target and the timing thereof; a potentially new deposit type within the Chery Creek trend; timing expectations regarding the completion of the second Phase 2 follow-up drill hole; and the Company’s plans for the Phase 2 drilling program in the Cherry Creek trend area.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this news release in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold’s ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, New Gold’s latest annual management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), its most recent annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“Annual Information Form”) and technical reports on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this news release are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold’s operations other than as set out herein; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold’s current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Aboriginal groups in respect of the New Afton Mine being consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines; (9) there being no significant disruptions to the Company’s workforce at the New Afton Mine due to cases of COVID-19 or any required self-isolation requirements (due, among other things, to cross-border travel to the United States or any other country); (10) the responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; and (11) the long-term economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak not having a material adverse impact on the Company’s operations or liquidity position

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; volatility in the market price of the Company’s securities; hedging and investment related risks; dependence on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; risks related to early production at the Rainy River Mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; risks related to construction, including changing costs and timelines; adequate infrastructure; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; changes in national and local government legislation in Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico or any other country in which New Gold currently or may in the future carry on business; global economic and financial conditions; risks relating to New Gold’s debt and liquidity; the adequacy of internal and disclosure controls; taxation; impairment; conflicts of interest; risks relating to climate change; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including whether historical drill results can be confirmed in the current drilling program, the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates; the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the uncertainties inherent to current and future legal challenges New Gold is or may become a party to; risks relating to proposed acquisitions and the integration thereof; information systems security threats; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves and mineral resources; competition; loss of, or inability to attract, key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements; disruptions to the Company’s workforce at either the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine, or both, due to cases of COVID-19 or any required self-isolation (due to cross-border travel, exposure to a case of COVID-19 or otherwise); the responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak not being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; disruptions to the Company’s supply chain and workforce due to the COVID-19 outbreak; an economic recession or downturn as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that materially adversely affects the Company’s operations or liquidity position; there being further shutdowns at the Rainy River or New Afton Mines; the Company not being able to complete its construction projects at the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company not being able to complete the exploration drilling program to be launched at the Rainy River Mine and Cherry Creek on the anticipated timeline or at all; Artemis Gold Inc. not being able to make the remaining C$50 million cash payment due in connection with its acquisition of the Blackwater Project on August 24, 2021. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as “Risk Factors” included in New Gold’s Annual Information Form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, Director Exploration of New Gold. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) and Practising Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Engineers and Geoscientist of British Columbia and a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Della Libera has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the exploration, analytical and testing data underlying the information. His verification included a review of the applicable assay databases and reviews of the assay certificates. No limitations were imposed on Mr. Della Libera’s verification process.

New Gold maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program at its New Afton Mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the Company’s exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold’s QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core at New Afton is sampled commonly at 2 metres intervals or less than 2 metres upon geological changes, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Actlabs Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information regarding the Company’s quality assurance processes is set out in the New Afton NI 43-101 Technical Reports available at www.sedar.com.

For additional technical information on New Gold’s material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters, and risks, refer to New Gold’s Annual Information Form.

Table 1: New Afton AI Targets Drill Holes Collar Coordinates

Target

Area

 

Drill Hole

 

UTM_North

(m)

 

UTM_East

(m)

 

Elevation

(masl)

 

Total Depth

(m)

 

Azimuth

(degrees)

 

Dip

(degrees)

West Target

EA19-267

5614659

674861

127

578.51

218.31

-30.43

West Target

EA19-268

5614601

674999

102

670.56

234.57

-18.62

West Target

EA21-289

5614660

674861

130

367.00

148.36

18.17

West Target

EA21-290

5614662

674861

131

478.65

211.30

37.43

West Target

EA21-291

5614660

674862

129

311.50

186.73

-9.43

North Target

EA21-292

5614676

674928

-51

245.50

261.01

-6.47

North Target

EA21-293

5614675

674931

-51

300.00

232.16

-1.09

North Target

EA21-294

5614559

674879

-72

410.50

338.19

-50.15

North Target

EA21-295

5614561

674880

-74

500.50

13.51

-69.79

North Target

EA21-296

5614559

674877

-75

494.50

241.47

-70.74

Table 2: New Afton AI Targets Drill Assay Results

Drill Hole

 

Target

Area

 

From

(m)

 

To

(m)

 

 

Interval

(m)

 

Estimated

True Width

(m)

 

Gold

(g/t)

 

Copper

(%)

EA19-267

West Target

0

 

33

 

 

33

 

NA

 

0.06

 

0.01

Geotechnical

33

 

35

 

 

2

 

1.7

 

25.20

 

0.01

 

35

 

98

 

 

63

 

NA

 

0.07

 

0.04

 

98

 

119

 

 

21

 

18.1

 

0.25

 

0.24

 

119

 

141

 

 

22

 

NA

 

0.07

 

0.07

 

141

 

155

 

 

14

 

12.1

 

0.24

 

0.08

 

155

 

165

 

 

10

 

NA

 

0.01

 

0.02

 

165

 

219

 

 

54

 

NA

 

Pending results

 

219

 

229

 

 

10

 

NA

 

0.12

 

0.04

 

229

 

235

 

 

6

 

5.2

 

0.48

 

0.11

 

235

 

260

 

 

25

 

NA

 

Pending results

 

260

 

282

 

 

22

 

NA

 

0.07

 

0.06

 

282

 

300

 

 

18

 

NA

 

Pending results

 

300

 

315

 

 

15

 

NA

 

0.04

 

0.04

 

315

 

352

 

 

37

 

NA

 

Pending results

 

352

 

360

 

 

8

 

NA

 

0.01

 

0.05

360

 

376

 

 

16

 

13.8

 

0.39

 

0.19

 

376

 

382

 

 

6

 

NA

 

0.02

 

0.01

 

382

 

442

 

 

60

 

NA

 

Pending results

 

442

 

448

 

 

6

 

NA

 

0.08

 

0.02

 

448

 

530

 

 

82

 

NA

 

Pending results

 

530

 

540

 

 

10

 

NA

 

0.02

 

0.03

 

 

540

 

579

 

 

39

 

NA

 

Pending results

EA19-268

West Target

0

 

10

 

 

10

 

NA

 

Pending results

Geotechnical

10

 

16

 

 

6

 

NA

 

0.03

 

0.04

 

16

 

24

 

 

8

 

7.6

 

0.97

 

1.27

 

24

 

30

 

 

6

 

NA

 

0.10

 

0.07

 

30

 

170

 

 

140

 

NA

 

Pending results

 

170

 

192

 

 

22

 

NA

 

0.04

 

0.07

 

192

 

338

 

 

146

 

NA

 

Pending results

 

338

 

420

 

 

82

 

NA

 

0.02

 

0.05

 

420

 

436

 

 

16

 

15.2

 

0.36

 

0.19

 

436

 

476

 

 

40

 

NA

 

0.04

 

0.04

 

476

 

488

 

 

12

 

11.4

 

0.35

 

0.04

 

488

 

506

 

 

18

 

NA

 

0.06

 

0.03

 

506

 

514

 

 

8

 

7.6

 

0.76

 

0.10

 

514

 

530

 

 

16

 

NA

 

0.03

 

0.01

 

530

 

554

 

 

24

 

22.7

 

0.81

 

0.07

 

Includes

550

 

554

 

 

4

 

3.8

 

2.72

 

0.25

 

554

 

576

 

 

22

 

NA

 

0.04

 

0.03

Drill Hole

Target

area

From

(m)

 

To

(m)

 

 

Interval

(m)

 

Estimated

True Width

(m)

 

Gold

(g/t)

 

Copper

(%)

EA19-268

West Target

576

 

582

 

 

6

 

5.7

 

0.49

 

0.05

Geotechnical

582

 

612

 

 

30

 

NA

 

0.05

 

0.03

 

612

 

618

 

 

6

 

5.7

 

3.35

 

0.64

 

618

 

638

 

 

20

 

NA

 

0.01

 

0.01

 

638

 

650

 

 

12

 

11.4

 

1.15

 

0.03

 

 

650

 

670.56

 

 

20.56

 

NA

 

0.02

 

0.70

EA21-289

West Target

0

 

32

 

 

32

 

NA

 

0.06

 

0.01

 

32

 

38

 

 

6

 

5.7

 

1.06

 

0.05

 

38

 

224

 

 

186

 

NA

 

0.05

 

0.02

 

224

 

228

 

 

4

 

3.8

 

0.78

 

0.01

 

228

 

242

 

 

14

 

NA

 

0.04

 

0.02

 

242

 

244

 

 

2

 

1.9

 

0.87

 

1.25

 

244

 

328

 

 

84

 

NA

 

0.03

 

0.05

 

328

 

362

 

 

34

 

32.3

 

0.34

 

0.18

 

includes

328

 

330.3

 

 

2.3

 

2.2

 

1.27

 

1.34

 

 

362

 

367

 

 

5

 

NA

 

0.02

 

0.01

EA21-290

West Target

0

 

478.65

 

 

478.65

 

NA

 

0.03

 

0.02

EA21-291

West Target

0

 

42

 

 

42

 

NA

 

0.07

 

0.02

 

42

 

60

 

 

18

 

17.8

 

0.31

 

0.01

 

 

60

 

311.5

 

 

251.5

 

NA

 

0.04

 

0.03

EA21-292

North Target

0

 

245.5

 

 

245.5

 

NA

 

0.01

 

0.01

EA21-293

North Target

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pending results

EA21-294

North Target

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pending results

EA21-295

North Target

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pending results

EA21-296

North Target

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pending results

Table 3: Cherry Creek Drill Holes Collar Coordinates

Target

Area

 

Drill Hole

 

 

UTM_North

(m)

 

UTM_East

(m)

 

Elevation

(masl)

 

Total Depth

(m)

 

Azimuth

(degrees)

 

Dip

(degrees)

Silica Hill

 

CC20-001

 

5614059.97

 

672427.53

 

719.63

 

485.50

 

247.69

 

-46.86

Silica Hill

 

CC20-002

 

5613456.05

 

673470.25

 

677.72

 

662.00

 

9.27

 

-48.16

Beaton

 

CC20-003

 

5616385.70

 

669095.08

 

703.70

 

574.00

 

230.03

 

-68.19

Silica Hill

 

CC20-004

 

5614062.41

 

672427.54

 

719.61

 

461.50

 

309.43

 

-47.37

Silica Hill

 

CC20-005

 

5613998.52

 

672516.61

 

712.23

 

489.68

 

239.57

 

-60.23

Silica Hill

 

CC20-006

 

5613997.46

 

672517.83

 

712.04

 

440.50

 

185.95

 

-75.35

Beaton

 

CC20-007

 

5616385.86

 

669098.03

 

704.07

 

414.00

 

152.48

 

-54.91

Silica Hill

 

CC20-008

 

5613454.78

 

673469.30

 

677.65

 

401.00

 

321.77

 

-51.54

Silica Hill

 

CC20-009

 

5613796.00

 

672205.00

 

740.00

 

164.00

 

210.28

 

-65.73

Silica Hill

 

CC20-010

 

5614178.22

 

672011.18

 

723.95

 

609.50

 

279.92

 

-46.73

Beaton

 

CC20-011

 

5616389.22

 

669098.41

 

704.12

 

425.29

 

47.99

 

-44.72

Silica Hill

 

CC20-012

 

5613796.00

 

672205.00

 

740.00

 

205.00

 

210.90

 

-84.94

Silica Hill

 

CC20-013

 

5613804.18

 

672199.47

 

729.65

 

707.00

 

11.24

 

-61.17

Silica Hill

 

CC20-014

 

5614176.50

 

672013.24

 

724.68

 

465.00

 

243.17

 

-57.21

Silica Hill

 

CC21-015

 

5613437.92

 

672789.49

 

712.89

 

273.00

 

220.52

 

-57.20

Silica Hill

 

CC21-016

 

5613437.26

 

672789.79

 

712.86

 

825.09

 

43.00

 

-51.63

Beaton

 

CC21-017

 

5617173.92

 

668675.48

 

640.09

 

752.33

 

202.33

 

-49.51

Silica Hill

 

CC21-018

 

5613438.42

 

672790.02

 

712.91

 

697.99

 

343.45

 

-60.52

Beaton

 

CC21-019

 

5617174.70

 

668676.86

 

640.11

 

750.00

 

156.27

 

-46.58

Silica Hill

 

CC21-020

 

5614179.00

 

672014.00

 

740.00

 

716.40

 

29.13

 

-82.07

Note: drill holes from CC20-001 to CC21-0019 have been field surveyed after the drill hole completion, for CC21-020 no final field survey has been completed.

Table 4: Cherry Creek Drill Assay Results (≥ 0.2 g/t Au and/or ≥ 10 g/t Ag and interval as length down the hole)

Drill Hole

 

From

(metres)

 

To

(metres)

 

Interval

(metres)

 

Gold

(g/t)

Silver

(g/t)

Cu

(ppm)

CC20-001

 

0.0

 

348.2

 

348.2

 

No significant results

 

348.2

 

349.6

 

1.4

 

0.01

20.7

149

 

349.6

 

406.8

 

57.2

 

No significant results

 

406.8

 

407.6

 

0.8

 

0.24

0.2

55

 

407.6

 

430.0

 

22.4

 

No significant results

 

430.0

 

432.1

 

2.1

 

0.83

1.5

9

 

432.1

 

485.5

 

53.4

 

No significant results

CC20-002

 

0.0

 

429.6

 

429.6

 

No significant results

 

429.6

 

431.0

 

1.4

 

0.00

13.5

174

 

431.0

 

662.0

 

231.0

 

No significant results

CC20-003

 

0.0

 

574.0

 

574.0

 

No significant results

CC20-004

 

0.0

 

395.5

 

395.5

 

No significant results

 

395.5

 

397.0

 

1.5

 

0.00

48.2

172

 

397.0

 

461.5

 

64.5

 

No significant results

CC20-005

 

0.0

 

489.7

 

489.7

 

No significant results

CC20-006

 

0.0

 

440.5

 

440.5

 

No significant results

CC20-007

 

0.0

 

414.0

 

414.0

 

No significant results

CC20-008

 

0.0

 

401.0

 

401.0

 

No significant results

CC20-009

 

0.0

 

164.0

 

164.0

 

No significant results

CC20-010

 

0.0

 

609.5

 

609.5

 

No significant results

CC20-011

 

0.0

 

243.7

 

243.7

 

No significant results

 

243.7

 

244.5

 

0.8

 

0.00

12.3

99

 

244.5

 

425.3

 

180.8

 

No significant results

CC20-012

 

0.0

 

166.0

 

166.0

 

No significant results

 

166.0

 

172.0

 

6.0

 

0.45

1.3

20

 

172.0

 

176.7

 

4.7

 

No significant results

 

176.7

 

178.0

 

1.3

 

0.28

1.1

41

 

178.0

 

205.0

 

27.0

 

No significant results

CC20-013

 

0.0

 

707.0

 

707.0

 

No significant results

CC20-014

 

0.0

 

386.0

 

386.0

 

No significant results

 

386.0

 

388.0

 

2.0

 

0.21

3.8

56

 

388.0

 

393.7

 

5.7

 

No significant results

 

393.7

 

395.2

 

1.5

 

0.32

1.3

19

 

395.2

 

423.1

 

27.9

 

No significant results

 

423.1

 

424.1

 

1.0

 

0.35

0.4

139

 

424.1

 

465

 

40.9

 

No significant results

CC21-015

 

0.0

 

248.0

 

248.0

 

No significant results

 

248.0

 

251.4

 

3.4

 

0.44

0.3

79

 

251.4

 

267.7

 

16.3

 

No significant results

 

267.7

 

269.0

 

1.3

 

1.10

0.2

57

 

269.0

 

271.5

 

2.5

 

No significant results

 

271.5

 

273.0

 

1.5

 

0.21

0.3

72

CC21-016

 

0.0

 

825.1

 

825.1

 

No significant results

CC21-017

 

0.0

 

752.3

 

752.3

 

No significant results

CC21-018

 

 

 

 

0.0

 

361.0

 

361.0

 

No significant results

 

361.0

 

363.0

 

2.0

 

0.00

12.6

88

 

363.0

 

369.0

 

6.0

 

No significant results

 

369.0

 

371.0

 

2.0

 

0.00

18.0

97

 

371.0

 

672.5

 

301.5

 

No significant results

 

672.5

 

673.2

 

0.7

 

0.30

0.6

76

 

673.2

 

682.0

 

8.8

 

No significant results

 

682.0

 

683.0

 

1.0

 

0.32

1.3

86

 

683.0

 

684.0

 

1.0

 

23.00

5.5

89

 

684.0

 

698.0

 

14.0

 

No significant results

CC21-019

 

0.0

 

750.0

 

750.0

 

No significant results

CC21-020

 

0.0

 

713.8

 

713.8

 

No significant results

 

Disclaimer

New Gold Provides New Afton Exploration Update

