New Gold Provides New Afton Exploration Update

Exploration activities at New Afton are focused on underground drilling targeting new porphyry copper-gold mineralization defined within the New Afton deposit footprint as identified through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) study in 2020. In addition, surface exploration drilling is underway targeting new porphyry copper-gold grade mineralization along the prospective Cherry Creek trend located three kilometres west of the New Afton mill.

Highlights

Underground exploration drilling on the AI West target, located approximately 500 meters west of the B3 block cave reserve, returned 25.2 g/t gold over 2 metres; 0.39 g/t gold and 0.19% copper over 16 metres; 0.34 g/t gold and 0.18% copper over 34 metres; 0.97 g/t gold and 1.27% copper over 8 metres; 0.36 g/t gold and 0.19% copper over 16 metres; 2.72 g/t gold and 0.25% copper over 4 metres and 3.35 g/t gold and 0.64% copper over 6 metres (see Table 2 for full drilling results).

Surface exploration drilling on the Cherry Creek trend returned 21 g/t gold over 1 metre (see Table 4 for full drilling results).

AI Targets

In March 2021, an underground drilling program commenced to test three targets generated within the New Afton deposit footprint based on an AI study completed in 2020. The underground AI targets were defined with the support of all available drill hole geochemical data within the New Afton deposit footprint (353 drill holes). Geochemical wireframes were created by an external consulting firm using their artificial intelligence proprietary software. Targeting involved the selection of AI derived wireframes that were consistent with the New Afton deposit mineralization vectors. Final drill targets were further refined where coincidental vectors from multiple wireframes overlap.

These targets are identified as AI West, AI Southeast and AI North, based upon their location relative to the main New Afton ore body (Figure 1).

AI West Target

Three drill holes totaling 1,157 metres have been completed in 2021. Following completion of the three drill holes, two holes drilled for geotechnical purposes in 2019 were logged and sampled to further assess the extension of the mineralization identified in the AI West target. Results interpretation defined two distinct zones of mineralization: a structurally related high-grade gold zone (Figure 2) and a porphyry style mineralization disseminated gold-copper zone within altered volcanics (Figure 3).

Two additional drill holes are planned to be completed this quarter to test the continuity of both the porphyry mineralization along the picrite contact and the high-grade gold bearing structure.

Drill result highlights at West AI target are as follows (see Table 1 at the end of this news release for drill hole collar coordinates and Table 2 for full drilling results):

Hole EA21-289 returned 6 metres at 1.06 g/t gold from 32 to 38 metres; 2 metres at 0.87 g/t gold and 1.25% copper from 242 to 244 metres; and 34 metres at 0.34 g/t gold and 0.18% copper from 328 to 362 metres.

Hole EA19-268 returned 8 metres at 0.97 g/t gold and 1.27% copper from 16 to 24 metres; 16 metres at 0.36 g/t gold and 0.19% copper from 420 to 436 metres; 4 metres at 2.72 g/t gold and 0.25% copper from 550 to 554 metres; 6 metres at 3.35 g/t gold and 0.64% copper from 612 to 618 metres; and 12 metres at 1.15 g/t gold from 638 to 650 metres.

Hole EA19-267 returned 2 metres at 25.2 g/t gold from 33 to 35 metres; 21 metres at 0.25 gold g/t and 0.24% copper from 98 to 119 metres; 16 metres at 0.39 g/t gold and 0.19% copper from 360 to 376 metres.

AI North Target

Four drill holes have been completed at the AI North target totaling 1,456 metres. Assay results are pending. Two drill holes intercepted 70 metres of pervasive phyllic alteration (Figure 4) located 350 metres outbound from the phyllic halo surrounding the New Afton mineralization. The intense alteration zone warrants follow-up exploration drilling once all data has been interpreted. C-Zone mine development is underway which will allow for the establishment of drill bays that will provide a more efficient angle and proximity to continue testing the AI North target (porphyry target).

AI Southeast Target

A drilling program is planned to begin July 2021 to test alteration and geochemical vectors for the potential extension of the known mineralization into the AI Southeast target.

Cherry Creek Trend

Phase 1 diamond drilling has been completed in the Cherry Creek trend area that included 20 drill holes totaling 10,519 meters (Table 3). Assay results from the final three drill holes have been received and support porphyry target vectors from historic interpretation and confirm historical high-grade gold intercepts within the area that were not National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) compliant. Drill hole CC21-018 intersected 21 g/t gold over 1 metre interval (from 683 to 684 metre down hole) hosted in silica-fuchsite-pyrite and minor chalcopyrite altered quartz-carbonate-muscovite schist within the Cherry Creek shear zone. This high-grade gold mineralization may represent a new deposit type.

Phase 2 follow-up diamond drilling is underway. Drill hole CC21-021, 700 metre east of drill hole CC21-018 (825 metre depth), targeting high-grade gold mineralization within the picrite bounded schist along the Cherry Creek shear zone has been completed and assay results are pending.

A second Phase 2 follow-up drill hole is currently being drilled approximately one kilometre northwest of Silica Hill, targeting porphyry mineralization at the picrite inflection and is expected to be completed in June 2021.

The planned Phase 2 drilling program will test several additional targets along the Cherry Creek trend including gold-copper porphyry, shear zone hosted high-grade gold, and near surface epithermal mineralization styles.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, Director Exploration of New Gold. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) and Practising Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Engineers and Geoscientist of British Columbia and a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Della Libera has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the exploration, analytical and testing data underlying the information. His verification included a review of the applicable assay databases and reviews of the assay certificates. No limitations were imposed on Mr. Della Libera’s verification process.

New Gold maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program at its New Afton Mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the Company’s exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold’s QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core at New Afton is sampled commonly at 2 metres intervals or less than 2 metres upon geological changes, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Actlabs Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information regarding the Company’s quality assurance processes is set out in the New Afton NI 43-101 Technical Reports available at www.sedar.com.

For additional technical information on New Gold’s material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters, and risks, refer to New Gold’s Annual Information Form.

Table 1: New Afton AI Targets Drill Holes Collar Coordinates

Target Area Drill Hole UTM_North (m) UTM_East (m) Elevation (masl) Total Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) West Target EA19-267 5614659 674861 127 578.51 218.31 -30.43 West Target EA19-268 5614601 674999 102 670.56 234.57 -18.62 West Target EA21-289 5614660 674861 130 367.00 148.36 18.17 West Target EA21-290 5614662 674861 131 478.65 211.30 37.43 West Target EA21-291 5614660 674862 129 311.50 186.73 -9.43 North Target EA21-292 5614676 674928 -51 245.50 261.01 -6.47 North Target EA21-293 5614675 674931 -51 300.00 232.16 -1.09 North Target EA21-294 5614559 674879 -72 410.50 338.19 -50.15 North Target EA21-295 5614561 674880 -74 500.50 13.51 -69.79 North Target EA21-296 5614559 674877 -75 494.50 241.47 -70.74

Table 2: New Afton AI Targets Drill Assay Results

Drill Hole Target Area From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) EA19-267 West Target 0 33 33 NA 0.06 0.01 Geotechnical 33 35 2 1.7 25.20 0.01 35 98 63 NA 0.07 0.04 98 119 21 18.1 0.25 0.24 119 141 22 NA 0.07 0.07 141 155 14 12.1 0.24 0.08 155 165 10 NA 0.01 0.02 165 219 54 NA Pending results 219 229 10 NA 0.12 0.04 229 235 6 5.2 0.48 0.11 235 260 25 NA Pending results 260 282 22 NA 0.07 0.06 282 300 18 NA Pending results 300 315 15 NA 0.04 0.04 315 352 37 NA Pending results 352 360 8 NA 0.01 0.05 360 376 16 13.8 0.39 0.19 376 382 6 NA 0.02 0.01 382 442 60 NA Pending results 442 448 6 NA 0.08 0.02 448 530 82 NA Pending results 530 540 10 NA 0.02 0.03 540 579 39 NA Pending results EA19-268 West Target 0 10 10 NA Pending results Geotechnical 10 16 6 NA 0.03 0.04 16 24 8 7.6 0.97 1.27 24 30 6 NA 0.10 0.07 30 170 140 NA Pending results 170 192 22 NA 0.04 0.07 192 338 146 NA Pending results 338 420 82 NA 0.02 0.05 420 436 16 15.2 0.36 0.19 436 476 40 NA 0.04 0.04 476 488 12 11.4 0.35 0.04 488 506 18 NA 0.06 0.03 506 514 8 7.6 0.76 0.10 514 530 16 NA 0.03 0.01 530 554 24 22.7 0.81 0.07 Includes 550 554 4 3.8 2.72 0.25 554 576 22 NA 0.04 0.03 Drill Hole Target area From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) EA19-268 West Target 576 582 6 5.7 0.49 0.05 Geotechnical 582 612 30 NA 0.05 0.03 612 618 6 5.7 3.35 0.64 618 638 20 NA 0.01 0.01 638 650 12 11.4 1.15 0.03 650 670.56 20.56 NA 0.02 0.70 EA21-289 West Target 0 32 32 NA 0.06 0.01 32 38 6 5.7 1.06 0.05 38 224 186 NA 0.05 0.02 224 228 4 3.8 0.78 0.01 228 242 14 NA 0.04 0.02 242 244 2 1.9 0.87 1.25 244 328 84 NA 0.03 0.05 328 362 34 32.3 0.34 0.18 includes 328 330.3 2.3 2.2 1.27 1.34 362 367 5 NA 0.02 0.01 EA21-290 West Target 0 478.65 478.65 NA 0.03 0.02 EA21-291 West Target 0 42 42 NA 0.07 0.02 42 60 18 17.8 0.31 0.01 60 311.5 251.5 NA 0.04 0.03 EA21-292 North Target 0 245.5 245.5 NA 0.01 0.01 EA21-293 North Target Pending results EA21-294 North Target Pending results EA21-295 North Target Pending results EA21-296 North Target Pending results

Table 3: Cherry Creek Drill Holes Collar Coordinates

Target Area Drill Hole UTM_North (m) UTM_East (m) Elevation (masl) Total Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) Silica Hill CC20-001 5614059.97 672427.53 719.63 485.50 247.69 -46.86 Silica Hill CC20-002 5613456.05 673470.25 677.72 662.00 9.27 -48.16 Beaton CC20-003 5616385.70 669095.08 703.70 574.00 230.03 -68.19 Silica Hill CC20-004 5614062.41 672427.54 719.61 461.50 309.43 -47.37 Silica Hill CC20-005 5613998.52 672516.61 712.23 489.68 239.57 -60.23 Silica Hill CC20-006 5613997.46 672517.83 712.04 440.50 185.95 -75.35 Beaton CC20-007 5616385.86 669098.03 704.07 414.00 152.48 -54.91 Silica Hill CC20-008 5613454.78 673469.30 677.65 401.00 321.77 -51.54 Silica Hill CC20-009 5613796.00 672205.00 740.00 164.00 210.28 -65.73 Silica Hill CC20-010 5614178.22 672011.18 723.95 609.50 279.92 -46.73 Beaton CC20-011 5616389.22 669098.41 704.12 425.29 47.99 -44.72 Silica Hill CC20-012 5613796.00 672205.00 740.00 205.00 210.90 -84.94 Silica Hill CC20-013 5613804.18 672199.47 729.65 707.00 11.24 -61.17 Silica Hill CC20-014 5614176.50 672013.24 724.68 465.00 243.17 -57.21 Silica Hill CC21-015 5613437.92 672789.49 712.89 273.00 220.52 -57.20 Silica Hill CC21-016 5613437.26 672789.79 712.86 825.09 43.00 -51.63 Beaton CC21-017 5617173.92 668675.48 640.09 752.33 202.33 -49.51 Silica Hill CC21-018 5613438.42 672790.02 712.91 697.99 343.45 -60.52 Beaton CC21-019 5617174.70 668676.86 640.11 750.00 156.27 -46.58 Silica Hill CC21-020 5614179.00 672014.00 740.00 716.40 29.13 -82.07

Note: drill holes from CC20-001 to CC21-0019 have been field surveyed after the drill hole completion, for CC21-020 no final field survey has been completed.

Table 4: Cherry Creek Drill Assay Results (≥ 0.2 g/t Au and/or ≥ 10 g/t Ag and interval as length down the hole)

Drill Hole From (metres) To (metres) Interval (metres) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Cu (ppm) CC20-001 0.0 348.2 348.2 No significant results 348.2 349.6 1.4 0.01 20.7 149 349.6 406.8 57.2 No significant results 406.8 407.6 0.8 0.24 0.2 55 407.6 430.0 22.4 No significant results 430.0 432.1 2.1 0.83 1.5 9 432.1 485.5 53.4 No significant results CC20-002 0.0 429.6 429.6 No significant results 429.6 431.0 1.4 0.00 13.5 174 431.0 662.0 231.0 No significant results CC20-003 0.0 574.0 574.0 No significant results CC20-004 0.0 395.5 395.5 No significant results 395.5 397.0 1.5 0.00 48.2 172 397.0 461.5 64.5 No significant results CC20-005 0.0 489.7 489.7 No significant results CC20-006 0.0 440.5 440.5 No significant results CC20-007 0.0 414.0 414.0 No significant results CC20-008 0.0 401.0 401.0 No significant results CC20-009 0.0 164.0 164.0 No significant results CC20-010 0.0 609.5 609.5 No significant results CC20-011 0.0 243.7 243.7 No significant results 243.7 244.5 0.8 0.00 12.3 99 244.5 425.3 180.8 No significant results CC20-012 0.0 166.0 166.0 No significant results 166.0 172.0 6.0 0.45 1.3 20 172.0 176.7 4.7 No significant results 176.7 178.0 1.3 0.28 1.1 41 178.0 205.0 27.0 No significant results CC20-013 0.0 707.0 707.0 No significant results CC20-014 0.0 386.0 386.0 No significant results 386.0 388.0 2.0 0.21 3.8 56 388.0 393.7 5.7 No significant results 393.7 395.2 1.5 0.32 1.3 19 395.2 423.1 27.9 No significant results 423.1 424.1 1.0 0.35 0.4 139 424.1 465 40.9 No significant results CC21-015 0.0 248.0 248.0 No significant results 248.0 251.4 3.4 0.44 0.3 79 251.4 267.7 16.3 No significant results 267.7 269.0 1.3 1.10 0.2 57 269.0 271.5 2.5 No significant results 271.5 273.0 1.5 0.21 0.3 72 CC21-016 0.0 825.1 825.1 No significant results CC21-017 0.0 752.3 752.3 No significant results CC21-018 0.0 361.0 361.0 No significant results 361.0 363.0 2.0 0.00 12.6 88 363.0 369.0 6.0 No significant results 369.0 371.0 2.0 0.00 18.0 97 371.0 672.5 301.5 No significant results 672.5 673.2 0.7 0.30 0.6 76 673.2 682.0 8.8 No significant results 682.0 683.0 1.0 0.32 1.3 86 683.0 684.0 1.0 23.00 5.5 89 684.0 698.0 14.0 No significant results CC21-019 0.0 750.0 750.0 No significant results CC21-020 0.0 713.8 713.8 No significant results

