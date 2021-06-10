 
checkAd

AbCellera Announces Secondary Private Sale of 11.9 Million Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 23:11  |  49   |   |   

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that certain entities owned and/or controlled, directly or indirectly, by Carl Hansen, Ph.D., Cofounder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of AbCellera, and other senior leaders (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”), have entered into separate share purchase agreements with experienced institutional investors (the “Buyers”), pursuant to which the Buyers purchased an aggregate 11,900,000 common shares (“Shares”). Proceeds from the sale were paid to the Selling Shareholders, and AbCellera did not receive any proceeds.

Dr. Hansen’s sale was in connection with estate planning, technology investing, and charitable giving. Following the sale and the allocation of shares for future charitable donations, Dr. Hansen remains AbCellera’s largest shareholder with 54,354,330 common shares, representing approximately a 20% equity interest on an undiluted basis. Dr. Hansen and other senior executives have not entered into 10b5-1 plans for any future sales of shares.

The Shares were sold by way of a private sale between individual Selling Shareholders and Buyers, who were already investors in AbCellera. The Selling Shareholders coordinated the private sale in response to inbound inquiries from the Buyers. Following the sale, the Selling Shareholders retain approximately 89% of their total equity holdings, which represent approximately 30% of AbCellera’s fully diluted shares. AbCellera filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 on June 10, 2021 to register the Shares.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. AbCellera conducted its initial public offering in the United States and not in any Canadian jurisdiction.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AbCellera Announces Secondary Private Sale of 11.9 Million Common Shares AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that certain entities owned and/or controlled, directly or indirectly, by Carl Hansen, Ph.D., Cofounder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of AbCellera, and other senior leaders (collectively, the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.05.21
AbCellera Reports Q1 2021 Business Results