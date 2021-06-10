Sema4 and CM Life Sciences Announce the Filing of Amended Preliminary Proxy Statement

The filing of the amended proxy statement marks the next step in the formal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) review process required to finalize the definitive proxy statement that will be sent to CM Life Sciences shareholders.

Sema4 , a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, and CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, today announced the filing of an amended preliminary proxy statement related to their proposed business combination.

“Filing our updated proxy statement is another key milestone on the path towards Sema4 becoming a public company and accessing substantial funds that will further accelerate its growth,” said Eli Casdin, Chief Executive Officer of CM Life Sciences. “We remain on track to complete the transaction by the end of July following completion of the SEC review process and the vote from our shareholders.”

The amended proxy statement includes Sema4’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Sema4 reported $64.4 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

“We are pleased to report our first quarter results,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. “We look forward to finalizing our business combination with CM Life Sciences and continuing to deliver significant value to health system partners, healthcare providers and their patients via our innovative health intelligence platform.”

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all. For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.