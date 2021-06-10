Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-129

MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1 billion in K Certificates (K-129 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about June 17, 2021.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted Average

Life (Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $151.250 7.49 S+9 1.34200% 1.33402% $99.9936 A-2 $782.874 9.74 S+10 1.91400% 1.57343% $102.9919 A-M $122.836 9.94 S+15 1.64700% 1.64066% $99.9995 X1 $934.124 9.09 T+50 1.05019% 1.87375% $8.7840 XAM $122.836 9.69 T+45 1.22457% 1.88738% $11.0292 X3 $85.700 9.73 T+225 3.17157% 3.69222% $26.0921

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Co-Managers: Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc., NatAlliance Securities, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.



The K-129 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K129 Mortgage Trust (K129 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K129 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-129 Certificates.