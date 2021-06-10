Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-129
MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1 billion in K Certificates (K-129 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about June 17, 2021.
K-129 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$151.250
|7.49
|S+9
|1.34200%
|1.33402%
|$99.9936
|A-2
|$782.874
|9.74
|S+10
|1.91400%
|1.57343%
|$102.9919
|A-M
|$122.836
|9.94
|S+15
|1.64700%
|1.64066%
|$99.9995
|X1
|$934.124
|9.09
|T+50
|1.05019%
|1.87375%
|$8.7840
|XAM
|$122.836
|9.69
|T+45
|1.22457%
|1.88738%
|$11.0292
|X3
|$85.700
|9.73
|T+225
|3.17157%
|3.69222%
|$26.0921
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
- Co-Managers: Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc., NatAlliance Securities, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
The K-129 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K129 Mortgage Trust (K129 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K129 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-129 Certificates.
