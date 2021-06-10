Gamehost Announces Casino Reopenings

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamehost Inc. (‘Gamehost', the ‘Company') (TSX:GH) The parking lot is active this morning at the Company's Great …

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamehost Inc. (‘Gamehost', the ‘Company') (TSX:GH) The parking lot is active this morning at the Company's Great …

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S. RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Gamehost Inc. (‘Gamehost', the ‘Company') (TSX:GH) The parking lot is active this morning at the Company's Great Northern Casino which reopened to pent up demand today under Alberta's Open for Summer Plan. Casinos are included in Stage 2 of the provinces three-stage reopening plan allowing both slot and table play to one third of fire code capacity. Indoor dining and beverage services with maximum table sizes of six is also permitted. The Company's Deerfoot Casino is slated to reopen June 18, 2021 and a re-opening of Boomtown Casino targeted for the end of June 2021. Re-openings at both the Deerfoot and Boomtown casinos are being delayed accommodating major expansion/renovations projects that began earlier in the year.