AM Best Takes Various Credit Rating Actions on Triple-S Management Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; Assigns Credit Ratings to Triple-S Advantage, Inc.

Furthermore, AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the FSR of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Triple-S Blue, Inc., I.I. (TSB). In addition, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the FSR of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. (TSP) (Guaynabo, PR). Lastly, AM Best has assigned an FSR of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) to Triple-S Advantage, Inc. (TSA). The outlook assigned to these ratings is stable. All companies are domiciled in San Juan, PR, unless otherwise specified.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS) and its affiliate, Triple-S Vida, Inc. (TSV). These companies are collectively referred to as Triple-S Management Group. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of ultimate parent, Triple-S Management Corporation (TSM) [NYSE: GTS]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of Triple-S Management Group reflect the group’s aggregate balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), for Triple-S Management Group, is very strong and has been able to withstand some volatility in earnings over the last year. The insurance entities have good liquidity and financial flexibility with access to borrow from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and credit from repurchase agreements. Furthermore, the parent organization, TSM, has access to the credit markets. TSM has low financial leverage of 5% at year-end 2020 and strong earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) interest coverage at over 10x.

Triple-S Management Group has diversified sources of earnings from managed care and life insurance products. The group’s earnings trend remained profitable in 2020; however, gains were lower, attributable to higher managed care benefit costs. Premiums have trended favorably in recent years, with higher premiums from its Medicare, Medicaid and commercial lines of business. Medicare and Medicaid premiums have increased in the last two years as the result of higher membership and premium rates. Commercial medical premiums, which had trailed for some time, increased during 2020, reflecting higher fully insured premiums, favorably contributing to the overall results. Furthermore, TSV has experienced premium growth due to new sales and the acquisition of a block of business from another insurer on the island. AM Best also expects TSV’s suite of life and ancillary products to contribute to premium growth over the medium term as the group continues to expand its product offering.