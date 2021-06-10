 
checkAd

AM Best Takes Various Credit Rating Actions on Triple-S Management Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; Assigns Credit Ratings to Triple-S Advantage, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 23:21  |  80   |   |   

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS) and its affiliate, Triple-S Vida, Inc. (TSV). These companies are collectively referred to as Triple-S Management Group. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of ultimate parent, Triple-S Management Corporation (TSM) [NYSE: GTS]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

Furthermore, AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the FSR of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Triple-S Blue, Inc., I.I. (TSB). In addition, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the FSR of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. (TSP) (Guaynabo, PR). Lastly, AM Best has assigned an FSR of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) to Triple-S Advantage, Inc. (TSA). The outlook assigned to these ratings is stable. All companies are domiciled in San Juan, PR, unless otherwise specified.

The ratings of Triple-S Management Group reflect the group’s aggregate balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), for Triple-S Management Group, is very strong and has been able to withstand some volatility in earnings over the last year. The insurance entities have good liquidity and financial flexibility with access to borrow from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and credit from repurchase agreements. Furthermore, the parent organization, TSM, has access to the credit markets. TSM has low financial leverage of 5% at year-end 2020 and strong earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) interest coverage at over 10x.

Triple-S Management Group has diversified sources of earnings from managed care and life insurance products. The group’s earnings trend remained profitable in 2020; however, gains were lower, attributable to higher managed care benefit costs. Premiums have trended favorably in recent years, with higher premiums from its Medicare, Medicaid and commercial lines of business. Medicare and Medicaid premiums have increased in the last two years as the result of higher membership and premium rates. Commercial medical premiums, which had trailed for some time, increased during 2020, reflecting higher fully insured premiums, favorably contributing to the overall results. Furthermore, TSV has experienced premium growth due to new sales and the acquisition of a block of business from another insurer on the island. AM Best also expects TSV’s suite of life and ancillary products to contribute to premium growth over the medium term as the group continues to expand its product offering.

Seite 1 von 4
Triple-S Management Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Takes Various Credit Rating Actions on Triple-S Management Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; Assigns Credit Ratings to Triple-S Advantage, Inc. AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS) and its affiliate, Triple-S Vida, Inc. (TSV). These companies are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels