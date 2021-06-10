Jiayin Group Inc. Announces At-the-Market Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares Represented by American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), under which it may offer and sell an aggregate of up to US$30 million of its Class A ordinary shares, $0.000000005 par value per share, which may be represented by American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares, from time to time through an at-the-market equity offering program (“ATM Offering”).



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Offering to continuously grow its business in both overseas and the mainland China markets, including conducting strategic acquisitions to strengthen our technologies, particularly big data analytics and risk management capabilities. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds for other general corporate purposes. The Company is not obligated to sell any ADSs under the ATM Offering. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by Jiayin.