 
checkAd

Jiayin Group Inc. Announces At-the-Market Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares Represented by American Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 23:15  |  91   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), under which it may offer and sell an aggregate of up to US$30 million of its Class A ordinary shares, $0.000000005 par value per share, which may be represented by American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares, from time to time through an at-the-market equity offering program (“ATM Offering”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Offering to continuously grow its business in both overseas and the mainland China markets, including conducting strategic acquisitions to strengthen our technologies, particularly big data analytics and risk management capabilities. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds for other general corporate purposes. The Company is not obligated to sell any ADSs under the ATM Offering. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by Jiayin.

The ADSs will be offered and sold through Roth Capital Partners, LLC as sales agent. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. As a result, sales prices may vary. The ATM Offering shall be carried out by means of ordinary broker transactions, in negotiated arrangements at market prices or as otherwise agreed with the sales agent.

The ADSs will be offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form F-3, which was filed on May 7, 2021 and became effective on May 26, 2021. Prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC (some of which are incorporated by reference into the prospectus and prospectus supplement) for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the ATM Offering may be obtained without charge by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC at 888 San Clemente Newport Beach, CA 92660, by email: RothECM@roth.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jiayin Group Inc. Announces At-the-Market Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares Represented by American Depositary Shares SHANGHAI, China, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board