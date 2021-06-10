Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Increases Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (“ TCAP ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: TCAP.P), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13 th , 2021, the Company has increased its non-brokered private placement in connection with its Qualifying Transaction to up to CDN $800,000 (the " Concurrent Financing ").

The Company will issue up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN $800,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (each, a “Warrant”) will entitle the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share at a price of CDN$0.15 per Share for a period of 3 years from the date of issue. Finders’ fees may be paid on all or a portion of the financing.

The net proceeds from the Concurrent Financing will be used by TCAP to finance the recommended work program on the Pine Channel Property and for general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Concurrent Financing will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue and may be subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About TCAP:

TCAP is designated as a Capital Pool Company by the Exchange. TCAP has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The only business of TCAP is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a “Qualifying Transaction” in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies.

Further details concerning the Pine Channel Property, the Option Agreement and the Concurrent Financing will be disclosed in a filing statement to be prepared by TCAP and filed on SEDAR.

