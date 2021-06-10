Granite Awarded $12 Million CMAR Runway Rehabilitation Project in Central California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that it has been awarded a contract by the County of San Luis Obispo for the construction phase of the Runway 11-29 Rehabilitation Project at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport in central California. Granite had previously received a contract for the construction manager at risk portion (CMAR) of the project in 2020 and provided preconstruction design assistance. The rehabilitation is the first CMAR contract for the County, a delivery method where the construction manager acts as an agent of the owner in the design and construction phases to provide engineering, cost estimating, and construction expertise. The approximately $12 million contract award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter backlog.

The scope of work consists of milling the existing pavement of the 6100-foot long runway to a depth of four inches and replacing it with four inches of new hot mix asphalt (HMA). Additionally, Granite will replace existing signs and lighting with energy-efficient LED equipment. Granite’s Gardner Asphalt Plant will provide approximately 30,000 tons of HMA for the project.