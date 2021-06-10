 
Nyxoah files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 10, 2021, 11:30pm CET / 5:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares, which are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States.  The number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Nyxoah’s ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol “NYXH”. An application has been made to list the ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Global Market under the same symbol.

Piper Sandler, Stifel and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Degroof Petercam is acting as a manager.

A registration statement on Form F-1 has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ordinary shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering of ordinary shares in the United States will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering can be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com, or by phone at (800) 747-3924; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated at Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022; email: prospectus@cantor.com.

Contacts:

Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer
fabian.suarez@nyxoah.com
+32 10 22 24 55

Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
vivian.cervantes@gilmartinir.com

