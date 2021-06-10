 
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021

EY also honors His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales of the United Kingdom with inaugural Social Entrepreneurship Award

LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JungJin SEO, Honorary Chairman of South Korea-based Celltrion Group, was this evening named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 during a virtual awards ceremony broadcast live around the world. JungJin was picked from among 45 award winners from 38 countries and territories competing for the global award. He is the first winner from South Korea in the award's 21-year history.

JungJin, 63, founded Celltrion, a biopharmaceutical firm, in 2003 with only US$45,000. In the nearly 20 years since its founding, Celltrion has lived up to its ambition to advance health and welfare for all by developing groundbreaking drugs to treat autoimmune diseases, different forms of cancer and, most recently, COVID-19. The company, which JungJin started with five of his colleagues, has grown to more than 2,100 employees with sales permits in more than 90 countries and revenues exceeding US$1.69b.

His Royal Highness (HRH) The Prince of Wales first recipient of the EY Social Entrepreneurship Award

This evening, EY also honored HRH The Prince of Wales, of the United Kingdom, with an inaugural EY Social Entrepreneurship Award. This award was given in recognition of the tremendous social value created by The Prince of Wales' leading initiatives, including The Prince's Trust and Business in the Community, the exciting progress of the bold, global Sustainable Markets Initiative and this year's unveiling of the Terra Carta, which provides a road map toward putting nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation over the next decade. The new award will remain an annual feature and was established to recognize leaders who are focused on creating a purposeful business in society.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"After a year of incredible challenges, I'm excited to be able to recognize these two remarkable individuals for their contributions to society. Throughout his life, His Royal Highness has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building a better world and I couldn't envision a more worthy honoree for the inaugural EY Social Entrepreneurship Award.

