



Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 10, 2021, 11:45pm CET / 5:45pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced its unaudited, interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021. In addition, Mr. Janke Dittmer has informed the Company that he will resign from his position as director immediately prior to and contingent upon the completion of an initial public offering in the United States.

First Quarter 2021 Results