 
checkAd

Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 23:46  |  94   |   |   


 

Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 10, 2021, 11:45pm CET / 5:45pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced its unaudited, interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021.  In addition, Mr. Janke Dittmer has informed the Company that he will resign from his position as director immediately prior to and contingent upon the completion of an initial public offering in the United States.

First Quarter 2021 Results


 

  For the three month period ended March 31 
(in thousands of EUR) 2021 2020
Revenue                                     185                      —
Cost of goods sold                            (52)
Gross Profit                                     133                  —
General and administrative expenses (1,818) (1,178)
Research and development expenses (852) (7)
Clinical expenses (342) (177)
Manufacturing expenses (901) (62)
Quality assurance and regulatory expenses (325) (25)
Patents Fees & Related (674) (58)
Therapy Development expenses (548) (352)
Other operating income/(expenses) 4 (191)
Operating loss for the period                              (5,323)               (2,050)
Financial income 4 19
Financial expense (325) (336)
Loss for the period before taxes                           (5,644)               (2,367)
Income Taxes (25) (13)
Loss for the period                           (5,669)               (2,380)
Other comprehensive loss    
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax)    
Currency translation differences (70) 272
Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax                            (5,739)               (2,108)
Loss attributable to equity holders                           (5,739)               (2,108)
Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results   Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 10, 2021, 11:45pm CET / 5:45pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board