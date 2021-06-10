Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 10, 2021, 11:45pm CET / 5:45pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced its unaudited, interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021. In addition, Mr. Janke Dittmer has informed the Company that he will resign from his position as director immediately prior to and contingent upon the completion of an initial public offering in the United States.
First Quarter 2021 Results
|For the three month period ended March 31
|(in thousands of EUR)
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|185
|—
|Cost of goods sold
|(52)
|—
|Gross Profit
|133
|—
|General and administrative expenses
|(1,818)
|(1,178)
|Research and development expenses
|(852)
|(7)
|Clinical expenses
|(342)
|(177)
|Manufacturing expenses
|(901)
|(62)
|Quality assurance and regulatory expenses
|(325)
|(25)
|Patents Fees & Related
|(674)
|(58)
|Therapy Development expenses
|(548)
|(352)
|Other operating income/(expenses)
|4
|(191)
|Operating loss for the period
|(5,323)
|(2,050)
|Financial income
|4
|19
|Financial expense
|(325)
|(336)
|Loss for the period before taxes
|(5,644)
|(2,367)
|Income Taxes
|(25)
|(13)
|Loss for the period
|(5,669)
|(2,380)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax)
|Currency translation differences
|(70)
|272
|Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
|(5,739)
|(2,108)
|Loss attributable to equity holders
|(5,739)
|(2,108)
