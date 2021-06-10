FAVO Capital is Pleased to Announce Its First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statements, is the Final Step to Achieve the Milestone of Obtaining Pink Current Information on the OTC Markets. WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / The Company (OTC PINK:FAVO) is pleased to provide the …

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / The Company (OTC PINK:FAVO) is pleased to provide the following highlights of its first full quarter of business in its newly formed Alternative Business Funding and Finance Division.

FAVO Capital 1 st Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

Originated over 650 new Merchant Cash Advances (MCA's) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021

Partnered and participated in approximately $80,000,000 of Business Funding

Advance receivables have increased Quarter over Quarter (QoQ) from $496k in Q4/2020 to $2.2M in Q1/2021

Average Factor: 1.39x during the quarter

Average Term: 6.6 Months

Loss reserves: 8.3% with actual losses running under 2.0% for the Quarter

EBITDA Adjustments totaled $516,900 which includes a $336,000 Initial Start Up Cost making the adjusted EBITDA ($95,800)

Vincent Napolitano, CEO, stated, "I am very pleased with the performance, the diversity across industry and the momentum of the portfolio during Q1. In such a short period since inception I believe we have exceeded all my expectations."

You can view "Favo Capital Quarterly Financial Statements March 31, 2021.pdf" at: https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:cd5dd6 ...

Or visit our Investor Relation Page: https://irdirect.net/FAVO/corporate_document/3083

More About FAVO Capital Inc.:

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Realty Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

More About FAVO Group, LLC:

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO). They were founded by a Group of Capital Market, Finance, Real Estate and Business professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of related transactions.

CONTACT:

Email: info@favocap.com

Tel: (833) 328-6477

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: Favo Capital, Inc.

