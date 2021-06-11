 
checkAd

Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 00:01  |  101   |   |   

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) (“Zanite” or the “Company”) today confirmed that it is in negotiations relating to a potential business combination with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Embraer S.A., a Brazilian corporation. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

About Zanite Acquisition Corp.

Zanite is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, it intends to focus on companies in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility and emerging technologies industries. Zanite consummated its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on November 19, 2020.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

If a legally binding definitive agreement is entered into, a full description of the terms of the transaction will be provided in a proxy statement for the stockholders of the Company (the “Transaction Proxy Statement”), to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company urges investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the preliminary Transaction Proxy Statement as well as other documents filed with the SEC because these documents will contain important information about the Company, the potential target company and the transaction. The definitive Transaction Proxy Statement will be mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed transaction. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Transaction Proxy Statement, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Zanite Acquisition Corp., 25101 Chagrin Boulevard, Suite 350, Cleveland, Ohio 44122.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability of the Company to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed business combination or to complete the contemplated transactions with the Target; matters discovered by the Target or the Company as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other; the risk that the approval of the stockholders of the Company for the potential transaction is not obtained; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the amount of funds available in the Company’s trust account following any redemptions by the Company stockholders; the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards following the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; costs related to the proposed business combination; and those factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Seite 1 von 2
Zanite Acquisition (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc. Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) (“Zanite” or the “Company”) today confirmed that it is in negotiations relating to a potential business combination with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Embraer S.A., a Brazilian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Accenture Business Futures 2021 Report Identifies the Signals to Guide Companies Navigating Change ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: ...
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.05.21
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing
18.05.21
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Completion Window to November 19, 2021
13.05.21
Zanite Acquisition Corp. Announces Sponsor’s Intention to Purchase Private Placement Warrants to Extend Completion Window to November 19, 2021