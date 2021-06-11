 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the election of Kelvin Dushnisky and Jinhee Magie to the Company’s board of directors (“Board”) following today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”).

"We are pleased to welcome Kelvin and Jinhee to our Board," said George Ireland, Chairman of the Board, Lithium Americas. "Their knowledge and experience will be an excellent complement to the Board as we begin the transition from developer to operator."

Kelvin Dushnisky brings more than 25 years of global mining experience, with a focus on execution on strategic priorities. Mr. Dushnisky was the CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. Prior to AngloGold, he was at Barrick Gold Corp. for 16 years, including serving as President and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Dushnisky holds a B.Sc. (Hon.) degree from the University of Manitoba and M.Sc. and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of British Columbia. He is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and the Canadian Bar Association.

Jinhee Magie brings over 25 years of public company experience in senior finance roles, focused on acquisitions and divestitures, public and private equity fundraising and public company reporting. Ms. Magie is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Lundin Mining Corporation. Before joining Lundin in 2008, her career started at Ernst & Young, and she was the Director of Corporate Compliance for LionOre Mining International Ltd. Ms. Magie holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Election of Board of Directors

Each of the following nine directors proposed by management was elected as a director of Lithium Americas at the AGM. The detailed results are set out below:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld
George Ireland 41,228,351 1,877,469 95.64% 4.36%
Jonathan Evans 41,093,433 2,012,389 95.33% 4.67%
John Kanellitsas 41,873,992 1,231,828 97.14% 2.86%
Franco Mignacco 41,871,233 1,234,589 97.14% 2.86%
Fabiana Chubbs 42,313,358 792,462 98.16% 1.84%
Xiaoshen Wang 36,532,104 6,573,717 84.75% 15.25%
Dr. Yuan Gao 41,447,166 1,658,704 96.15% 3.85%
Kelvin Dushnisky 42,638,754 467,067 98.92% 1.08%
Jinhee Magie 42,450,758 655,063 98.48% 1.52%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM are published on our website at www.lithiumamericas.com/investors/#reports-and-filings and with Canadian and US securities regulators.

