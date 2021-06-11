 
checkAd

CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 00:28  |  54   |   |   

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021.

About CDK Global

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Julie Schlueter
847.485.4643
julie.schlueter@cdk.com 		Media Contact:

Tony Macrito
630.805.0782
tony.macrito@cdk.com 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board