 
checkAd

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Sales Results, and Upside Share of Profits from the Diamond Sales Agreement with Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd ("Dunebridge")

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 01:01  |  83   |   |   

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces the results of its second quarter diamond sales and the Company's upside share of profits from the Diamond Sales Agreement with Dunebridge dated June 11, 2020. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

(CNW Group/Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.)

The Company is pleased to report the completion of its sales for the quarter, with 718,549 carats sold for total proceeds of $64.5 million (US$52.6 million), resulting in an average value of $90 per carat (US$73 per carat). This Q2/21 sales result represents a 3% increase in US$ terms relative to the 603,000 carats sold for C$ 54.2 million (US$42.7 million) in Q1/21 at (US$71 per carat). The mix of diamonds sold varied across the quarters and on a direct comparison basis, second quarter market prices are approximately 18% higher than those achieved in the first quarter. 

Demand in the rough diamond market is robust, supported by polished diamond price increases and buoyant jewelry retail sales in the US and China. At our most recent sale held over the past two weeks in Antwerp, Belgium, the Company saw high demand and increased customer interest across all rough diamond categories.

In addition to the Company's sales, in Q2/21 Dunebridge also completed the sale of all diamonds purchased from the Company in 2020 (see news release dated June 11, 2020 for details on the agreement). After fees and expenses the Company received C$10.4 million (C$7/carat) this week being its total share of the value uplift. The Company believes this further confirms the growing demand and pricing trends in the natural rough diamond market.

The improved cash in-flow from Dunebridge has resulted in the Company reducing the planned US$10M draw on the final tranche of the Dunebridge term facility (see news release dated May 12, 2021), down to US$8M. The lower draw on the second tranche will result in lower fees as well as a lower interest expense.

Mountain Province President and CEO Stuart Brown commented:

"This is an excellent result for the Company. Producers are reporting strong demand and higher diamond prices at their sales which we have also seen with our latest offering. This is additionally supported by the results from the Dunebridge sales. We remain optimistic that as the global economy continues to recover that the current positive pricing and demand momentum throughout the diamond industry will continue and translate into improved margins for the Company."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Sales Results, and Upside Share of Profits from the Diamond Sales Agreement with Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd ("Dunebridge") TSX and OTCQX: MPVD TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces the results of its second quarter diamond sales and the Company's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Targovax's ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data shows class-leading median overall survival
CGTN: China boosts ecological protection of 'roof of the world'
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Smarkets raises Series B funding round to supercharge international and domestic growth
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network
3M and Eko confirm launch of new Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope in Europe
ESSCA Scholarships still on time to apply for the international candidates
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
The Moroccan Digital Development Agency and GrowIN Portugal Launch an Initiative to Support ...
Animal Genetics Market worth $7.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cross Trade to bring weekend trading to the (UK)
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
HFCL Limited announces launch of its TIP OpenWiFi Compliant Access Points ready for PM-WANI ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus