GlobeX Data Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers

11.06.2021, 01:10  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, announces that it has granted on June 09, 2021, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals, incentive stock options to purchase in aggregate 1,500,000 shares of its common stock to an Officer and Director of the Company. All options were granted under the company's stock option plan and all options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CA$0.50 per share. They are subject to the company's customary vesting policy. 

About GlobeX Data Ltd. 
GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management 
GLOBEX DATA LTD. 
Alain Ghiai 
President and Chief Executive Officer 
+1 (416) 644-8690 
corporate@globexdatagroup.com

For more information, please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdatagroup.com
For more information on Sekur, visit us at https://www.sekur.com.

Forward-Looking Information 
This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ('forward-looking statements'). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'achieve', 'could', 'believe', 'plan', 'intend', 'objective', 'continuous', 'ongoing', 'estimate', 'outlook', 'expect', 'project' and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651364/GlobeX-Data-Issues-Stock-Options-to- ...

Diskussion: GLOBEX DATA LTD. (0.20 $, 11 Mio cap)
