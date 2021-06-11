 
Patriot One Technologies Announces Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) is pleased to release its third quarter interim financial results for the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2021. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.patriot1tech.com.

“We continue to see an upturn and strong acceleration in market activity, resulting in a significant increase in the number of customer engagements, site surveys, demonstrations and trials” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Patriot One. “With this momentum, along with our new focused sales organization and our strengthening sales pipeline, I am very optimistic, and believe we are well-positioned to deliver a strong end to our fiscal year.”

Company Highlights for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended April 30, 2021

The following is a summary of the key business highlights for the Company for the three month period ended April 30, 2021: 

  • Continued to capitalize on newly hired seasoned sales representatives who have begun closing long-term contracts and building a strong pipeline of business for both our threat detection and advanced video AI solutions;

  • Closed multiple long-term PATSCAN platform subscription arrangements during the quarter bringing our total PATSCAN backlog to over $800,000. Many prospective customers are in final negotiations or undergoing pilots which should lead to additional commitments in the coming months;

  • Xtract was awarded multiple government projects during and subsequent to the quarter, totaling over $2.4 million including a 12-month contract worth $999,940 to adapt its innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to provide misinformation and disinformation detection for Canada’s Department of National Defence; and

  • Continued to implement restructuring and cost cutting efforts to improve operating efficiencies and to better align the Company with its strategic direction and business development plans.
