UPDATE -- LPL Financial Ranked Among Top 100 Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families by JUST Capital

JUST Capital, with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, honors companies that are investing in the health of communities and the families that inhabit them, including protecting worker health and safety, paying a fair, livable wage, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and combating climate change, among others**.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA ) today announced that the company has been ranked among the “Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families,” an annual benchmarking report published by JUST Capital, a leading platform for measuring and improving corporate performance in the stakeholder economy.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader by JUST Capital,” said Sallie Larsen, Chief Human Capital Officer. “Healthier communities achieve improved education outcomes, attract more talented workers, and perform more productively and competitively. As part of our culture and values, we are committed to practices and policies that nurture safe, healthy and productive employees and communities.”

As part of its dedication to building healthy communities and families, LPL has:

More information on LPL’s sustainability and diversity initiatives can be found in the firm’s 2021 Sustainability Report.

** This ranking leverages data from JUST Capital’s 2021 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. Of the 19 Issues essential to just business, we collaborated with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to identify the 10 that best define how companies invest in the health and well-being of their workers, the families they support, and the communities in which they operate. The issues are: Pays a fair, livable wage. Cultivates a diverse and inclusive workplace. Protects worker health and safety. Provides benefits and work-life balance. Contributes to community development. Supports local communities. Makes products that do not harm. Helps combat climate change. Minimizes pollution. Prioritizes value creation for all stakeholders.

