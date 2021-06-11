Viad Corp Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today that Steve Moster, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ellen Ingersoll, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following virtual conferences in June 2021:

The Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, June 15-16, 2021

Management will deliver a presentation on Wednesday, June 16th at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time and be available for investor meetings.

The Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference, June 22-24, 2021

Management will deliver a presentation on Wednesday, June 23rd at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time and be available for investor meetings. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available through the "Investors" section of our website for a limited time.

An updated investor presentation will be posted on our website at www.viad.com by Wednesday, June 16th at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, as well as new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit’s collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

