California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of Annual and Special Meeting and Provides Updated Tax Information in Amended Circular
TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE:CGM) ("California Gold") would like to remind shareholders that the proxy voting deadline to vote their
shares for the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Stratabound Minerals Corp. (“Stratabound”) is 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Reasons and Benefits of the Arrangement:
In evaluating the Arrangement and UNANIMOUSLY reaching their conclusion and making their recommendation that California Gold shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement, the California Gold Board of Directors considered the benefits and advantages resulting from the Arrangement, including, among others:
- Attractive Premium to California Gold Shareholders
- Shareholder Support from California Gold’s largest shareholder and largest secured creditor
- Increased Liquidity of Stratabound Shares
- Participation in Future Potential Growth of Stratabound
- Increased Access to Capital
- The combined company will have a superior cash position compared to California Gold
-
Stratabound’s Strong Proven Management Team
California Gold Meeting
The annual and special meeting of shareholders of California Gold is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 electronically via live audio webcast.
Additional information concerning the Arrangement can be found in California Gold’s information circular (the “Information Circular”) dated May 17, 2021. An electronic copy of the Information Circular is available under California Gold’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY
How to Vote
Shareholders are encouraged to vote today to ensure your vote is received in a timely manner.
Registered shareholders: Shares held in your own name and represented by a physical certificate may vote may attend and vote at the Meeting virtually by following the steps listed in the Information Circular.
Beneficial shareholders: Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary may vote by:
- Internet: www.proxyvote.com
TAX INFORMATION
In addition, California Gold wishes to update its previously issued tax disclosure in the Information Circular and as such announces that it has filed an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Information Circular. A copy of the Amendment is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Except as described above, the Information Circular remains unchanged from the version that was mailed to the California Gold shareholders and the version that was previously filed on SEDAR.
