California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of Annual and Special Meeting and Provides Updated Tax Information in Amended Circular

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE:CGM) (" California Gold ") would like to remind shareholders that the proxy voting deadline to vote their shares for the proposed plan of arrangement (the “ Arrangement ”) with Stratabound Minerals Corp. (“ Stratabound ”) is 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 11, 2021.

In evaluating the Arrangement and UNANIMOUSLY reaching their conclusion and making their recommendation that California Gold shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement, the California Gold Board of Directors considered the benefits and advantages resulting from the Arrangement, including, among others:

Attractive Premium to California Gold Shareholders

Shareholder Support from California Gold’s largest shareholder and largest secured creditor

Increased Liquidity of Stratabound Shares

Participation in Future Potential Growth of Stratabound

Increased Access to Capital

The combined company will have a superior cash position compared to California Gold

Stratabound’s Strong Proven Management Team



California Gold Meeting

The annual and special meeting of shareholders of California Gold is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 electronically via live audio webcast.

Additional information concerning the Arrangement can be found in California Gold’s information circular (the “Information Circular”) dated May 17, 2021. An electronic copy of the Information Circular is available under California Gold’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

How to Vote

Shareholders are encouraged to vote today to ensure your vote is received in a timely manner.

Registered shareholders : Shares held in your own name and represented by a physical certificate may vote may attend and vote at the Meeting virtually by following the steps listed in the Information Circular.

Beneficial shareholders : Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary may vote by:

TAX INFORMATION

In addition, California Gold wishes to update its previously issued tax disclosure in the Information Circular and as such announces that it has filed an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Information Circular. A copy of the Amendment is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Except as described above, the Information Circular remains unchanged from the version that was mailed to the California Gold shareholders and the version that was previously filed on SEDAR.