 
checkAd

California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of Annual and Special Meeting and Provides Updated Tax Information in Amended Circular

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 02:13  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE:CGM) ("California Gold") would like to remind shareholders that the proxy voting deadline to vote their shares for the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Stratabound Minerals Corp. (“Stratabound”) is 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Reasons and Benefits of the Arrangement:

In evaluating the Arrangement and UNANIMOUSLY reaching their conclusion and making their recommendation that California Gold shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement, the California Gold Board of Directors considered the benefits and advantages resulting from the Arrangement, including, among others:

  • Attractive Premium to California Gold Shareholders
  • Shareholder Support from California Gold’s largest shareholder and largest secured creditor
  • Increased Liquidity of Stratabound Shares
  • Participation in Future Potential Growth of Stratabound
  • Increased Access to Capital
  • The combined company will have a superior cash position compared to California Gold
  • Stratabound’s Strong Proven Management Team

California Gold Meeting

The annual and special meeting of shareholders of California Gold is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 electronically via live audio webcast.

Additional information concerning the Arrangement can be found in California Gold’s information circular (the “Information Circular”) dated May 17, 2021. An electronic copy of the Information Circular is available under California Gold’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

How to Vote

Shareholders are encouraged to vote today to ensure your vote is received in a timely manner.

Registered shareholders: Shares held in your own name and represented by a physical certificate may vote may attend and vote at the Meeting virtually by following the steps listed in the Information Circular.

Beneficial shareholders: Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary may vote by:

TAX INFORMATION

In addition, California Gold wishes to update its previously issued tax disclosure in the Information Circular and as such announces that it has filed an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Information Circular. A copy of the Amendment is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Except as described above, the Information Circular remains unchanged from the version that was mailed to the California Gold shareholders and the version that was previously filed on SEDAR.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of Annual and Special Meeting and Provides Updated Tax Information in Amended Circular TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE:CGM) ("California Gold") would like to remind shareholders that the proxy voting deadline to vote their shares for the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results
FDCTech appoints Warwick Kerridge as the new Chairman of the Board
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board