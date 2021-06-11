 
TortoiseEcofin Announces Index Updates for Second Quarter 2021

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / TortoiseEcofin today announced that there will be no constituent changes to its indices as part of its upcoming regular quarterly rebalancing for the second quarter of 2021. Following the close of trading on June 18, 2021, the indices will be rebalanced with no change in holdings.

Full constituent lists for each index from the first quarter rebalance can be found here:

Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM (EGWESG):

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1260/egwesg-constituent-overview-3192 ...

Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index SM (TPMT): https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1539/tpmt-constituent-overview-31921. ...

Tortoise MLP Index ® (TMLP):

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1528/tmlp-constituent-overview-31921. ...

Tortoise North American Pipeline Index SM (TNAP):

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1530/tnap-constituent-overview-31921. ...

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior housing. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com .

The Tortoise MLP Index ® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Index SM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification ('SIC') system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

