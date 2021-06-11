 
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That Have Improved Their Online Presence With Findit Online Marketing Services

Autor: Accesswire
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is Global WholeHealth Partners. Global WholeHealth Partners is the leading provider of medical grade PPE supplies including thermometers, gloves and masks as well as rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits. Thanks to their partnerships with key players in the industry, they are able to source these in demand products in large quantities. GWHP has made available for wholesale purchase their rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits and PPE supplies at competitive price points. Findit provides Global Wholehealth Partners with content creation through Findit. The content created provides visitors with an insight into the full range of products Global Wholehealth Partners provides to businesses, sales reps and consumers. Get in touch with Global WholeHealth Partners today by calling 877-568-4947.

Our second featured member on Findit is Velox Insurance. Since 2003, they have been serving communities around Atlanta, GA with affordable insurance. Velox Insurance, Inc was established with the goal of providing competitive rates and superior customer service to meet insurance needs of their customers in the Southeast. Their commitment to excellence in providing affordable coverage and value to their customers has propelled their growth to 9 states and 40 locations throughout Georgia and Florida. Velox strives to provide reliable, fast service and to obtain the best coverage at the lowest price for your vehicle, property and business insurance needs. They are able to accomplish these goals by partnering with dozens of major insurance companies, which allows us them to select the appropriate coverage at the best rate in just a short few steps. Customers can visit their online platform to get a quote and purchase immediate coverage online in a matter of minutes. This platform has allowed them to expand to Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Check rates online and compare insurance quotes with Velox to find the best insurance for your home or vehicle.

