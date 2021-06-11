Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC) (FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,010,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants for the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC) (FSE:ZCT1) (the " Company " or " Zimtu ") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,010,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants for the purchase of up to 2,010,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.225 per common share.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

