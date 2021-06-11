Thundercomm Strengthens Its Product Line-up by Introducing New Product, a Cost-effective Choice for Industrial Applications

"Thundercomm has years of experience in the fields of AI and IoT. We have created many helpful tools for our clients. The TurboX CM2290/C2290 SOM is the latest outcome," said Hiro Cai, CEO, Thundercomm. "This new product provides a more cost-efficient alternative to clients, meanwhile enable a better developing experience. In future, We will continue our efforts on new products research and come out with more outstanding products for customers across the world."

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundercomm, a world-leading IoT product and solution provider, introduces its new product: TurboX CM2290/C2290 SOM (System On Module), which is purpose-built for intelligent products such as retail point-of-sale (POS), industrial handheld, and tracking and camera applications, to help customers to reduce cost and time to market throughout their product development.

TurboX CM2290/C2290 SOM

The CM2290/C2290 SOM is designed based on the Qualcomm QCM2290/QCS2290 platform, which is the upgrade of Qualcomm MSM8909 and QCM2150 and features on reliable performance, power-conservation with LTE connectivity plus upgraded memory support and low power consumption. It brings high-value features to entry-tier devices, delivering greater performance, higher graphics capabilities, better quality images, and improved power performance. The form factor of the module is 35mm*35mm (C2290) and 51mm*35mm (CM2290) LGA package. It is an ideal platform for both industrial and consumer applications requiring high rate multimedia function.

Besides, Thundercomm also introduced TurboX C865 SOM a few days ago. This product is a small size (45mm x 56mm), production ready, pre-certified(CE, FCC, ROHS)module, powered by 7nm Qualcomm premium-tier processor QCS8250, supports SA/NSA dual mode 5G network with Thundercomm T55 module via PCIE interface.

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com