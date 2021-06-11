 
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 06:04  |  103   |   |   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced it will open an infrastructure region in Israel in the first half of 2023. The AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profits to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in Israel. Additionally, the government of Israel announced that it has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider as part of the “Nimbus” contract for government ministries and subsidiaries. The Nimbus framework will provide cloud services to Israeli government ministries including local municipalities, government-owned companies, and public sector organizations with the aim of helping to accelerate digital transformation. It will be instrumental in driving innovation and enabling new digital services for the citizens of Israel. For more information, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/.

“The new AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region will empower more public and private institutions, innovative startups, and global companies to deliver built-for-the-cloud applications that help fuel economic development across the country. It is the latest in our list of AWS Regions across Europe and the Middle East, which includes existing regions in Bahrain, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, Sweden, and the UK as well as regions under development in Spain, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates,” said Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure, AWS. “The new region is a continuation of our investment to support enterprises of all kinds, help startups scale and grow, enable technical skills development, and create cloud literacy. Cloud technology is at the heart of the Israeli government’s digital transformation program, and their approach highlights the importance of setting a strong course for cloud adoption and leading by example to re-invent citizen services.”

AWS Regions are comprised of Availability Zones, which place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting customers’ business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that leverage multiple Availability Zones. Globally, AWS has 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions, with plans to launch an additional 21 Availability Zones and seven AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

