Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced findings from a new U.S. healthcare database analysis to assess the current treatment patterns of adults living with spasticity in a real-life setting. The analysis focused on the proportion of people living with active spasticity who received botulinum neurotoxin type A (BoNT-A) treatment.1 The abstract, Analysis of US Commercial Claims to Understand Patient Treatment Pathways in Spasticity, is being presented during the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (ISPRM) 2021 Congress, which is taking place virtually between 12-15 June 2021.1

Spasticity is usually caused by damage to the parts of the brain or spinal cord that control voluntary movement, leading to a change in the balance of signals between the nervous system and the muscles, which results in increased activity in the muscles.2,3 When injected into specific muscles of people living with movement disorders, BoNT injections cause temporary muscle relaxation, which can ease symptoms and aid rehabilitation.4 BoNT-A injections are considered as a recommended first-line treatment for adults living with spasticity in several countries, including the U.S.5