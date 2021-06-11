Coop Pank AS results for May 2021

"In May, Coop Pank's loan portfolio made a strong growth: while in the first months of the year the growth of our loan portfolio was within 10 million and in April it was 14 million euros, in May we made a good jump and increased the loan portfolio by as much as 27 million euros. We can see that the market is active again and our offer meets the needs of our customers, thanks to which we increased our loan volumes in all business lines.

According to our expectation, the domestic deposits inflow continued – in May, local companies and individuals brought us a total of 24 million euros for deposits. Thanks to the continued growth in the volume of domestic deposits, we were able to continue to reduce more expensive resources and withdrew 34 million euros in deposits from international platforms and other financial institutions.

In May, 2,300 new customers joined us, and although at the time of we entered the stock exchange, we promised to gain 100,000 customers by the end of 2022, we will cross this milestone much earlier. As of the end of May, the bank has 98,200 customers.”

More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 98,200. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

