Huhtamaki completes the asset acquisition of Jiangsu Hihio-Art Packaging Co. Ltd. in China

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 11.6.2021 AT 8:00

Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of Jiangsu Hihio-Art Packaging Co. Ltd.’s assets. Jiangsu Hihio-Art Packaging is a privately owned manufacturer of paper bags, wraps and folding carton packaging in China. The acquisition strengthens Huhtamaki’s position as the leading foodservice packaging provider in Asia and expands its product portfolio allowing it to better serve both existing and new customers in China.

Huhtamaki now has approximately 850 employees across four manufacturing units in China, with Hihio-Art Packaging Co. Ltd.’s approximately 200 employees joining as Huhtamaki employees at the newly established Huhtamaki Foodservice (Xuzhou) Limited. The net sales of the acquired business were approximately EUR 20 million in 2020. The debt free purchase price was EUR 27 million. The acquired business is incorporated into and reports as part of the Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania reporting segment as of June 11, 2021.

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,100 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.





