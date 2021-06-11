Scanfil plc Stock exchange release 11 June 2021 8.00 am



Scanfil revises upwards its turnover and adjusted operating profit outlook for 2021



Due to strong customer demand, Scanfil revises upwards its turnover and adjusted operating profit outlook for 2021.



New outlook for 2021:



Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 630–680 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 41–46 million.



The guidance for 2021 involves uncertainty arising from the potential negative impact of the availability of certain materials, especially semiconductors, and the COVID-19 pandemic on customer demand and the delivery capability of the component supply chain.



Previous outlook for 2021, issued 18 February 2021:



Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 600–640 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 40–44 million.



Scanfil publishes its January-June half year report on Friday 6 August 2021 approx. at 8.00 am.



For additional information:

Petteri Jokitalo

CEO

tel. +358 44 788 2400

petteri.jokitalo@scanfil.com



Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.