New Roche data for Evrysdi show improved motor function in pre-symptomatic babies after one year and confirm safety profile in previously treated people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Data from JEWELFISH, the first trial in a diverse population aged 1 to 60 years with SMA who received prior treatment, showed a consistent safety profile and >2-fold increase in SMN protein levels

Pre-symptomatic babies with SMA treated with Evrysdi for at least one year were able to sit, stand and walk in preliminary data from RAINBOWFISH study

Evrysdi has proven efficacy in adults, children and babies two months and older and is now approved in 44 countries worldwide



Basel, 11 June 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced new interim data from two studies of Evrysdi (risdiplam); JEWELFISH and RAINBOWFISH. Data from JEWELFISH, an ongoing open-label study primarily evaluating the safety of Evrysdi in people aged 1 to 60 years who have been previously treated with another SMA-targeting therapy, including nusinersen and onasemnogene abeparvovec, showed the safety profile of Evrysdi and increase in SMN protein levels are consistent with those observed in other Evrysdi studies.

Interim exploratory efficacy data from JEWELFISH also suggest stabilization in motor function at one year of treatment as measured by change from baseline in motor function measure (MFM 32). A recent survey from SMA Europe showed that almost 97% of people living with SMA reported disease stabilisation as progress.

Preliminary efficacy data from RAINBOWFISH, an ongoing open label study evaluating Evrysdi in babies from birth to six weeks with pre-symptomatic SMA, showed that infants treated for 12 months achieved age appropriate motor milestones, including sitting, standing and walking, and improvements in motor function. These data will be presented at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting from June 9-11 2021.

“These data from JEWELFISH add to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of Evrysdi in patients from one to 60 years of age,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph. D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “Moreover, the early findings from RAINBOWFISH in pre-symptomatic babies under two months old are very encouraging. Altogether, we are hopeful that Evrysdi will continue to help address unmet treatment needs of the diverse SMA community.”

The JEWELFISH study enrolled the broadest patient population ever studied in an SMA trial, including patients with SMA Types 1-3 who received prior treatment across a wide range of age and disease severities.