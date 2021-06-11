 
Asset-light strategy - Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria to SiteLog Infra

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Mergers & Acquisitions
Asset-light strategy - Implenia sells its Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria to SiteLog Infra

11-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SiteLog Infra GmbH is acquiring Implenia's Equipment & Technology Services (ETS) unit in Austria. This is the latest step in the realisation of Implenia's asset-light strategy.

Dietlikon, 11 June 2021 - Implenia is selling its Austrian Equipment & Technology Services unit (ETS, also 'Maschinentechnik') to SiteLog Infra GmbH, a subsidiary of German company Zech Group. The new owner is taking on 14 employees, all the machinery and equipment, as well as the existing lease agreement for the premises. Implenia is selling the ETS unit in Austria to new owners in line with its asset-light strategy and its focus on core business. Implenia will be concentrating in future on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and Germany. In other markets it will provide tunnelling and associated infrastructure projects. Implenia will increasingly source the kind of support services provided by ETS Austria from external partners.

SiteLog Infra provides construction logistics and building site infrastructure services across the whole DACH region and Denmark. SiteLog has been a customer of ETS Austria for many years, and the acquisition fits well with its strategy. The employees of ETS Austria will find that the company provides ideal conditions for their professional development.

The acquisition was completed yesterday and SiteLog Infra takes over operational responsibility for the business with immediate effect.

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Dates for investors:
17 August 2021:     Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also plans and builds complex infrastructure projects in Austria, France, Sweden and Norway. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consulting, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the extensive experience of its specialists, the Group can realise complex major projects and provide customer-centric support across the entire life-cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on customer needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,500 people in Europe and posted revenue of almost CHF 4 billion in 2020. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1206838

 
1206838  11-Jun-2021 CET/CEST



