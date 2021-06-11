 
New Genentech Data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) Show Improved Motor Function in Pre-Symptomatic Babies After One Year and Confirm Safety Profile in Previously Treated People With Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new interim data from two studies of Evrysdi (risdiplam); JEWELFISH and RAINBOWFISH. Data from JEWELFISH, an ongoing open-label study primarily evaluating the safety of Evrysdi in people aged 1 to 60 years who have been previously treated with another SMA-targeting therapy, including nusinersen and onasemnogene abeparvovec, showed the safety profile of Evrysdi and increase in SMN protein levels are consistent with those observed in other Evrysdi studies.

Interim exploratory efficacy data from JEWELFISH also suggest stabilization in motor function at one year of treatment as measured by change from baseline in motor function measure (MFM-32). A recent survey from SMA Europe showed that almost 97% of people living with SMA reported disease stabilization as progress.

Preliminary efficacy data from RAINBOWFISH, an ongoing open-label study evaluating Evrysdi in babies from birth to 6 weeks with pre-symptomatic SMA, showed that infants treated for 12 months achieved age-appropriate motor milestones, including sitting, standing and walking, and improvements in motor function. These data will be presented at the 2021 Virtual SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting from June 9-11, 2021.

“These data from JEWELFISH add to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of Evrysdi in patients from 1 to 60 years of age,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Genentech’s chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Moreover, the early findings from RAINBOWFISH in presymptomatic babies under two months old are very encouraging. Altogether, we are hopeful that Evrysdi will continue to help address unmet treatment needs of the diverse SMA community.”

The JEWELFISH study enrolled the broadest patient population ever studied in an SMA trial, including patients with SMA Types 1-3 who received prior treatment across a wide range of ages and disease severities. Of the 174 people enrolled, 30% were teenagers and 35% adults, 62% had a HFMSE* score of less than 10 at baseline, 80% had scoliosis and 47% had undergone scoliosis surgery. Seventy-six people had previously been treated with nusinersen and 14 with onasemnogene abeparvovec. Evrysdi led to a sustained >2-fold increase in median SMN protein levels versus baseline in all patients who received prior treatment, irrespective of which treatment was previously received or SMA type.

