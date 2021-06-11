 
Genentech Announces Data at EHA2021 Reinforcing Efficacy of Venclexta Combinations in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021   

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced the latest data from three pivotal Phase III studies of Venclexta (venetoclax) – CLL14, MURANO and VIALE-A – to be presented at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress, June 9-17 (EHA2021). Long-term follow-up data from the CLL14 and MURANO studies support the primary analysis of Venclexta in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and the possibility of tailoring treatment approaches based on genetic risk factors. Furthermore, the latest research shows the potential of minimal residual disease (MRD) as a key measure of disease response in CLL and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

“The data from these Venclexta combinations support our continued commitment to provide valuable therapeutic options for patients with hard-to-treat blood cancers,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “These data also advance our understanding of minimal residual disease, which we believe is a useful endpoint that may help identify patients more quickly who are in need of additional treatment.”

Four-Year Follow-Up Analysis of the Phase III CLL14 Study

This four-year post-hoc analysis of investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) had a median follow-up of 52.4 months (interquartile range: 49.5-56.2 months). The fixed treatment duration (12 months) study indicated that the chemotherapy-free Venclexta plus Gazyva (obinutuzumab) regimen had an estimated PFS rate of 74.0% vs 35.4% for Gazyva plus chlorambucil. Importantly, the time to next treatment (TTNT) was significantly longer among patients treated with the Venclexta plus Gazyva regimen versus the comparator (four-year TTNT 81.1% vs 59.9%; HR 0.46, 95% CI [0.32-0.65], p<0.0001). Abstract #S146, oral presentation.

Furthermore, 30 months after the end of treatment, 26.9% of the Venclexta-treated patients still had undetectable MRD (uMRD) compared with 3.2% of those treated with the comparator. Undetectable MRD, sometimes referred to as MRD-negativity, means that no cancer cells could be detected using a specific and highly sensitive test, and is defined as less than one cancer cell in 10,000 leukocytes. Undetectable MRD is emerging as a measure of disease response that may be useful to consider in treatment decision-making.

