Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and acute myeloid leukaemia

  • Four-year follow-up analysis from the phase III CLL14 study showed progression-free survival rate of 74.0% in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) three years after completion of a one-year fixed-duration treatment with Venclexta/Venclyxto plus Gazyva/Gazyvaro1
  • New phase III MURANO study data suggested certain genetic risk factors may help tailor treatments for patients with previously treated CLL2
  • A post-hoc analysis from the phase III VIALE-A study in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukaemia indicated increased duration of response, event-free survival and overall survival in patients who achieved undetectable minimal residual disease3

Basel, 11 June 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the latest data from three pivotal phase III studies of Venclexta/Venclyxto (venetoclax) – CLL14, MURANO and VIALE-A – to be presented at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress, June 9-17 (EHA2021). Long-term follow-up data from the CLL14 and MURANO studies support the primary analysis of Venclexta/Venclyxto in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and the possibility of tailoring treatment approaches based on genetic risk factors. Furthermore, the latest research shows the potential of minimal residual disease (MRD) as a key measure of disease response in CLL and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

“The data from these Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations support our continued commitment to provide valuable therapeutic options for patients with hard-to-treat blood cancers,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “These data also advance our understanding of minimal residual disease, which we believe is a useful endpoint that may help identify patients more quickly who are in need of additional treatment.”

Four-year follow-up analysis of the phase III CLL14 study
This four-year post-hoc analysis of investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) had a median follow-up of 52.4 months (interquartile range: 49.5-56.2 months). The fixed treatment duration (12 months) study indicated that the chemotherapy-free Venclexta/Venclyxto plus Gazyva/Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) regimen had an estimated PFS rate of 74.0% vs 35.4% for Gazyva/Gazyvaro plus chlorambucil. Importantly, the time to next treatment (TTNT) was significantly longer among patients treated with the Venclexta/Venclyxto plus Gazyva/Gazyvaro regimen versus the comparator (four-year TTNT 81.1% vs 59.9%; HR 0.46, 95% CI [0.32-0.65], p<0.0001).1

