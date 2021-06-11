Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2021 to be held in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group opened free online nominations for the 7 th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2021. Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries will be partnering for the Awards in 2021.

Free online nominations are now open for the prestigious popular choice awards to be held at Arabian Ranches Golf Club on 8 th Dec 2021

Shubhojit Mahalonobis, Director, Danube Home & Danube Hospitality Solutions, said, "I am very excited to partner with Hozpitality Group again for their initiative this year." "We also launched 360-degree turnkey solutions that consistently and reliably caters to OS&E, FF&E, and commercial kitchen procurement requirements of the region's hospitality industry," he added.

"We have been supporting Raj and Hozpitality Group ever since they launched the Awards in 2015 and we are always excited to support them," said, Shiraz Osman, Chairman, Delta Food Industries. Delta Food Industries is also launching their new brand "Dr. Kitchen", added Shiraz.

"Emaar Hospitality's Arabian Ranches Golf Club is the venue partner for the outdoor award ceremony this year," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group. "The venue looks amazing, and we are expecting a great event as always," added Raj.

"We will also have a "Young Chef of the Year" category again for chefs under 28 years of age. ICCA Dubai has come together with Hozpitality Group to present a certificate course to the winner of this category along with winner trophies," said Sunjeh Raja, CEO, ICCA Dubai.

"We are now inviting Nominations for all hospitality companies based in MENA region. For more information on the awards, please visit www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group. "These are popular choice awards for the hospitality Industry where selections are purely done on basis of online voting," added Raj.

The voting will be in two phases. Hospitality companies and individuals will be asked to register one of their best candidates/companies for each category. This will be done free of charge and each nominee should have details of why they are being nominated. The final list of nomination will be decided by the Judges.

"As always, the nominations as well as voting will be done through our website www.hozpitality.com. Registration is required on www.hozpitality.com to be able to nominate and vote. Every email address is authenticated, and registration is free. This helps us maintain authenticity of voters and reduce duplicate/false votes," said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.