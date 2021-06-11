 
checkAd

Share repurchase programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 07:45  |  32   |   |   

Noerresundby, Denmark, 11 June 2021
Announcement no. 35/2021


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 4 June 2021 to 10 June 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement 208,200 198.70 41,368,440
4 June 2021 800 184.43 147,544
7 June 2021 700 183.31 128,317
8 June 2021 700 178.17 124,719
9 June 2021 1,500 177.63 266,445
10 June 2021 1,500 175.89 263,835
Accumulated under the programme 213,400 198.22 42,299,300

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 458,786 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.31% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share repurchase programme Noerresundby, Denmark, 11 June 2021Announcement no. 35/2021 The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board