 
checkAd

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 08:00  |  63   |   |   

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the 'Company') (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) announces that on June 10, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share …

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the 'Company') (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) announces that on June 10, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on March 16, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 50,000

Date of transaction: June 10, 2021

Price paid per share: £95.760000

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 8,960,903 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 223,210,279

The figure of 223,210,279 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) ACT 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5550B_1-2021-6-10.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Bill Brundage, Chief Financial Officer

+1 757 223 6092

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651360/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-i ...

Foto: Accesswire
Ferguson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the 'Company') (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) announces that on June 10, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options
MEMEX Adds Financing Option to Shorten the Sales Cycle and Drive Adoption of MERLIN
Nuinsco Completes First Phase of Diamond Drilling at the Sunbeam High Grade Gold Project
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) Names Executive to Lead Strategic M&A Efforts and ...
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Silver Spruce Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
09.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
08.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
07.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
04.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
03.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
02.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
02.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
01.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces 2020 AGM Results - Update Statement
01.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights