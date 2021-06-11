Lysogene Enters into an Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with SATT Conectus for a Gene Therapy Candidate for the Treatment of the Fragile X Syndrome

Under the terms of the agreement, Lysogene will be responsible for the preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory activities, and commercialization of the drug candidate, globally. SATT Conectus will receive an initial lump sum payment and may be eligible for development milestones and royalties on future product sales.

Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS) (Paris:LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces that it has entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with SATT Conectus for the development and commercialization of a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome.

The gene therapy drug candidate aims at compensating for reduced DGKk, a novel therapeutic target whose synthesis is regulated by Fragile X Mental Retardation Protein (FMRP), the missing protein responsible for Fragile X syndrome. Lysogene has been collaborating since 2018 with Dr. Hervé Moine of the Institut de Génétique et de Biologie Moléculaire et Cellulaire (IGBMC) in Strasbourg, France, and SATT Conectus, the Technology Acceleration and Transfer Organization of the Alsace territory.

Fragile X syndrome affects approximately 1 birth in 4,000 to 5,000 boys and 1 birth in 8,000 girls, or about 110,000 patients in Europe and about 70,000 patients in the US. It is the most common inherited cause of intellectual disability as well as the most commonly known cause of autism spectrum disorder. There is currently no specific treatment available to cure the disease.

Karen Aiach, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Lysogene commented: “The acquisition of this global license for Fragile X syndrome is a major step forward. This incurable disease affects tens of thousands of patients across the globe. Our mission is to find a transforming therapeutic solution for patients. This transaction also testifies to the growing attractiveness of Lysogene: indeed, our powerful translational gene therapy platform for CNS applications attracts an increasing number of top-tier academic institutions. Our level of complementarity and synergy is complete, which will create significant value for Lysogene, the academic partners, and patients”.