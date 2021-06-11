NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 JUNE 2021 at 9:00

NoHo Partners is updating its strategy and financial targets: seeking controlled growth and improved profitability in the strategy period 2022–2024



NoHo Partners Plc’s Board of Directors has approved the company’s strategy and financial targets for the strategy period 2022–2024.

The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. According to its values, the company focuses on entrepreneurship, quality, people, profitability and responsibility. The company will publish an ESG report on its operating principles on the basis of its values in 2022.



The financial targets for the strategy period 2022–2024: