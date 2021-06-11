 
checkAd

NoHo Partners is updating its strategy and financial targets seeking controlled growth and improved profitability in the strategy period 2022–2024

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 08:00  |  67   |   |   

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 JUNE 2021 at 9:00

NoHo Partners is updating its strategy and financial targets: seeking controlled growth and improved profitability in the strategy period 2022–2024

NoHo Partners Plc’s Board of Directors has approved the company’s strategy and financial targets for the strategy period 2022–2024.

The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. According to its values, the company focuses on entrepreneurship, quality, people, profitability and responsibility. The company will publish an ESG report on its operating principles on the basis of its values in 2022.

The financial targets for the strategy period 2022–2024:

  • The Group aims to achieve a turnover of approximately MEUR 400 and an EBIT margin of approximately 10 per cent during 2024.
  • At the same time, the aim of the company is for the ratio of net debt to operating cash flow, adjusted for IFRS 16 lease liability, to be under 3.
  • The objective of the company is to pay dividends during the strategy period.

The Group’s updated strategy focuses on:

Growth:

  • Profitable growth in the Norwegian restaurant market through acquisitions
  • Scaling up the Friends & Brgrs chain to a national level
  • Large and profitable urban projects

Profitability:

  • Continuation of the cost-saving programme
  • Operational efficiency improvement
  • Portfolio development
  • Implementation of the development programmes in Denmark

Net debt:

  • Strong future operating cash flow
  • Gradual divestment of Eezy Plc
  • Use of treasury shares in acquisitions

At this stage, the company will not issue a turnover and profitability guidance for 2021 due to the still uncertain operating environment. The management estimates that the turnover of NoHo Partners Group in 2022 will be approximately MEUR 280 with the current units and approximately MEUR 400 as a whole in 2024. It is estimated that approximately MEUR 50 of the expected growth of approximately MEUR 120 will come from Norway, approximately MEUR 30 from the scaling of Friends & Brgrs business operations, approximately MEUR 30 from large and profitable urban projects and approximately MEUR 10 from the Group’s other businesses.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NoHo Partners is updating its strategy and financial targets seeking controlled growth and improved profitability in the strategy period 2022–2024 NoHo Partners PlcSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 JUNE 2021 at 9:00 NoHo Partners is updating its strategy and financial targets: seeking controlled growth and improved profitability in the strategy period 2022–2024NoHo Partners Plc’s Board …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board