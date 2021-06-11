 
Lovely logs and smart technology – a residential care home in Nokia to provide better everyday living for the elderly

PRESS RELEASE HONKARAKENNE OYJ 11th JUNE 2021 AT 09.00

Lovely logs and smart technology – a residential care home in Nokia to provide better everyday living for the elderly

A smart residential care home made of logs will be built next year in the Taka-Lauttala district of Nokia, in the Pirkanmaa region of southern Finland, followed by three similar homes in the coming years. The homes will be built for the care services provider KoskiHoiva by Honkarakenne in collaboration with Hoivarakentajat, a company known for its log residential care homes that are gentle on the senses. 


KoskiHoiva expanding from home care to residential care homes

KoskiHoiva is a home care provider with about 100 employees, and is now expanding into residential care homes. KoskiHoiva has signed a contract with Hoivarakentajat for building four log residential care homes in Pirkanmaa, equipped with smart house technology. The first will be completed in Taka-Lauttala in spring 2022. The schedule for the other three homes depends on the availability of plots in Tampere and Pirkkala.

“We haven’t had residential care apartments before. We have served about a thousand customers in their homes, and have received many requests to continue the customer path with our own residential care homes,” says KoskiHoiva CEO Maija Halme. “I’ve been asked why build new units – were there no existing buildings available? The answer is that we specifically wanted log buildings and smart technology. Green values are also very important to us. In these facilities, we can provide a service path that is also in line with our care home concept.”

Functional, sensory-friendly facilities make life easier for the elderly

The frame structure of the residential care home is made from Finnish log processed by Honkarakenne. “The healthiness and sensory-friendly properties of logs really mean a lot to us, and to our customers and employees. Log buildings are homely and go a long way towards creating a pleasant atmosphere,” Halme says. “We have a very good understanding with Hoivarakentajat about the wishes and needs in the industry. This solution combines organic, traditional logs with modern smart solutions to ensure safety for our residents. As well as safety, the goal is to guarantee happiness, a good quality of life and meaningfulness for older people.”

