Amundi and Société Générale Signature of the master agreement for the acquisition of Lyxor by Amundi - Finalisation expected at end-2021

Press release

Paris, 11 June 2021

Signature of the master agreement for the acquisition of Lyxor by Amundi
Finalisation expected at end-2021

Amundi and Société Générale announce the signature, earlier than the considered schedule, of the master agreement for Amundi's acquisition of Lyxor1; as a reminder, the entry into exclusive negotiations had been announced on 7 April2.

The finalisation of this transaction is expected at the end of 20213, subject to the prior approval of the competent regulatory and competition authorities.

***

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players4, offers its 100 million clients – retail investors, institutional investors and companies – a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs5, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi's clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,800 employees in over 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group, Amundi is a listed company and currently manages over €1.75 trillion in assets6.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com   

About Société Générale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking, which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com

Amundi

Press contact:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr-sharp@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Anthony Mellor

Tel. +33 1 76 32 17 16

anthony.mellor@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

Société Générale

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville

Tel.+33 1 58 98 68 00

jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

1 Certain activities from Lyxor are excluded from the scope of the transaction and retained by Societe Generale: (i) structured asset management solutions intended for Societe Generale's global markets clients and (ii) asset management activities dedicated to savings solutions and carried out for Societe Generale (Branch networks and Private Banking) such as structuring of savings solutions, funds selection and the supervision of the Group's asset management companies.
2 See press release and presentation of 7 April 2021, available on the website https://about.amundi.com/Sites/Amundi-Corporate/Pages/Actualites/2021/ ...
3 No later than February 2022
4 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers”, published in June 2020, based on AuM at 31/12/2019.
5 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo
6 Amundi data at 31/03/2021

 

