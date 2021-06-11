The issue price of the new shares has been set at €12.55 per share, representing 95% of the average closing prices quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend of €1 per share and rounded upward to the nearest euro cent.

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Carmila (Paris:CARM) held on May 18, 2021 decided to offer shareholders an option to receive the 2020 dividend in shares.

The option period was opened from May 26 to June 9, 2021.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 3,826,562 new shares will be issued, representing 2.68% of the share capital and 2.69% of the voting rights of Carmila on the basis of the share capital and the voting rights as of May 31, 2021. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on June 15, 2021. The shares will carry dividend rights as from January 1st, 2021 and will be fully fungible with existing shares already listed.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders which did not opt for the payment in shares amounts to around €94 million and will be paid on June 15, 2021.

INVESTOR AGENDA

28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Interim Results

29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

