 
checkAd

Carmila Result of the Option to Receive the 2020 Dividend Payment in Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 08:25  |  56   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Carmila (Paris:CARM) held on May 18, 2021 decided to offer shareholders an option to receive the 2020 dividend in shares.

The issue price of the new shares has been set at €12.55 per share, representing 95% of the average closing prices quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend of €1 per share and rounded upward to the nearest euro cent.

The option period was opened from May 26 to June 9, 2021.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 3,826,562 new shares will be issued, representing 2.68% of the share capital and 2.69% of the voting rights of Carmila on the basis of the share capital and the voting rights as of May 31, 2021. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on June 15, 2021. The shares will carry dividend rights as from January 1st, 2021 and will be fully fungible with existing shares already listed.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders which did not opt for the payment in shares amounts to around €94 million and will be paid on June 15, 2021.

INVESTOR AGENDA

28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Interim Results
29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time): Investor and Analyst Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.15 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, all leaders in their catchment areas. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”). Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC Alltradable indices on 24 September 2018.

Carmila SAS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carmila Result of the Option to Receive the 2020 Dividend Payment in Shares Regulatory News: The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Carmila (Paris:CARM) held on May 18, 2021 decided to offer shareholders an option to receive the 2020 dividend in shares. The issue price of the new shares has been set at €12.55 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Upward Health Announces Contract with Clover Health to Serve Patients In Four States Under New ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
Amazon and HanesBrands File Joint Lawsuits Against Infringers of Champion Trademarks
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Edgewater Wireless to Add New Board Member
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
CONTEXTLOGIC INVESTORS: July 16, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
CARMILA: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share
02.06.21
Business Post-lockdown: Footfall at Carmila France Shopping Centres Back to 2019 Levels
18.05.21
Carmila Dividend for Financial Year 2020