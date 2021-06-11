 
Interoil announces changes in financial calendar

Oslo, 11 June 2021 – Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (Interoil) regrets to inform about further delays in the preparation of the company’s annual report for 2020. The annual general meeting, and the report for the first quarter 2021 will also be postponed. The new dates are as follows.

Annual Report 2020 – 25 June 2021
Q1 Interim Financial Report – 16 July 2021
Annual General Meeting – 28 July 2021

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

