 
checkAd

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 08:20  |  91   |   |   

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company' or including subsidiaries, the 'Group'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to declare the Group's …

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company' or including subsidiaries, the 'Group'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to declare the Group's second 2020 dividend.

Further to the Group's 22 April 2021 announcement of the intention to declare a second 2020 dividend following the completion of the capital reduction, the directors have today declared a dividend of 1.08 US cents/share (or equivalent to 0.77 GB pence/share based on the current spot exchange rate of 0.7087), equivalent to a total distribution of US$5.0 million. The dividend will be paid on a gross basis, in US dollars. The timetable for payment is as follows:

l Ex-dividend date: 17 June 2021

l Record date: 18 June 2021

l Expected payment date: 30 June 2021

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO commented:

'I am delighted to provide our shareholders with direct returns and to complete the guidance commitment we made in 2020. With this dividend payment, the Group will have paid shareholders a total of US$7.5 million in respect of our 2020 performance.

'Payment of this second and remaining portion of our 2020 dividend programme underscores the resilient performance of the underlying business in 2020. Despite the oil price collapse, we were able to generate positive organic free cashflow, after paying down debt outstanding by around US$43 million and more than doubling our net cash position to US$82 million, as well as announcing and closing the acquisition of Lemang during the year.

Importantly, and in contrast to the Group's maiden dividend payment, this dividend will be paid to shareholders without Canadian withholding tax, thereby underscoring one of the benefits of our recent internal reorganisation and redomicile to the UK.'

The Company's growth-oriented strategy remains unchanged; the business model is highly cash-generative, and, as a result, is fundamentally pre-disposed to providing cash returns, after allowing for organic reinvestment needs, whilst maintaining a conservative capital structure, and not limiting options for further inorganic growth. The Company intends to maintain and grow the dividend over time, in line with underlying free cash flow generation.

The Company does not offer a dividend reinvestment plan, and does not offer dividends in the form of ordinary shares.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK)
Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager  
   
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart  
Jason Grossman  
Ashton Clanfield  
   
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White  
Will Soutar  
   
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers  

About Jadestone Energy

Seite 1 von 3
Jadestone Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company' or including subsidiaries, the 'Group'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to declare the Group's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options
MEMEX Adds Financing Option to Shorten the Sales Cycle and Drive Adoption of MERLIN
Nuinsco Completes First Phase of Diamond Drilling at the Sunbeam High Grade Gold Project
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Silver Spruce Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy
Baristas Revenues Surpass 2020 Sales on Amazon of White Coffee in Just 5 Months - On Track to More ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
01.06.21
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Director Share Dealing
28.05.21
Jadestone Energy announces Total Voting Rights