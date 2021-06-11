 
Trading in Sdiptech’s shares commences today on Nasdaq Stockholm

11.06.2021, 08:35   

Press release
11 June 2021, 08:35

Sdiptech AB (publ) announces that trading in the company's ordinary shares of series B and preference shares (the “Shares”) will today begin on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market.

“Since the IPO in 2017, Sdiptech has almost doubled the number of employees, been properly established outside the Nordic region and had an average annual profit growth of 36 percent. I’m extra pleased about the fact that we are now classified as a Large Cap company, which is another proof of the great growth journey that Sdiptech has had in recent years. The shift to Nasdaq Stockholm is a hallmark of quality, a milestone on the road and another building block in our strategy for continued international growth”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

The Shares will be traded in the Large Cap-segment under the same short names (SDIP B and SDIP PREF) and ISIN-codes (SE0003756758 and SE0006758348). No new shares will be issued in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Shareholders of Sdiptech do not need to take any action in connection with the listing.

For further information, please contact:
Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com
My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 June 2021, at 08:35 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758.
Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment





