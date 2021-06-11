 
GETLINK S.E. Eurotunnel Gets Duty Free Sales Back on Its French Terminal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 08:45  |  47   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

Eurotunnel is pleased that the French government has agreed to authorize the return of duty-free sales on its French terminal. A quality process, led by the authorities, has restored a balanced and fair competition between the cross-Channel carriers. With the anticipated progressive return of passenger travel, duty free opens the way to higher traffic levels that will support the local economy.

Yann Leriche, Chief executive officer of Getlink, stated: “I want to thank the French government for re-instating the balance of treatment that will enable fair competition between cross-Channel carriers. As our employees, local stakeholders and elected representatives know, understanding the issue, duty-free will be beneficial for our jobs and for the whole region.”



Wertpapier


